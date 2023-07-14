Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Expands its Board of Directors and Appoints P. Emery Covington to the Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors (the “Board”) of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company”) announced today that Ms. P. Emery (“Pem”) Covington was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors on July 10, 2023. Ms. Covington’s appointment brings the total number of directors to ten, six of whom are not “interested persons” of the Company as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Ms. Covington will serve on the Company’s Board as a Class II director who is not an “interested person” until the date of the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until her successor is duly elected and qualified. Also on July 10, 2023, Ms. Covington was appointed as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Ms. Covington retired as an Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Credit Risk at Truist Bank (formerly SunTrust Bank), leading a credit execution team from 2009 through 2020 spanning a diversified exposure of businesses across the SunTrust footprint. She also served as a member of the Senior Credit Committee. Prior to joining SunTrust, Ms. Covington was a Managing Director at NewStar Financial from 2004, creating the Portfolio Management platform. Prior to joining NewStar Financial, Ms. Covington served in various leadership and credit-oriented roles at Fleet Boston Financial Group over a period of 24 years, most recently as Executive Vice President. Ms. Covington began her career as part of the Corporate Bank loan officer and management training program at Chemical Bank. Ms. Covington holds an A.B. in English (cum laude with Honors) from Smith College. She previously served on the Board of Risk Management Associates, including as Chair of the Professional Development Council and the Specialized Lending Council, and on the Board of the Women and Infants Foundation Board in Providence, Rhode Island.

“We are pleased to welcome Pem to our board. Her depth of experience across credit and risk function responsibilities and through her time within both banking and non-banking environments will provide valuable perspectives for our business,” said Joshua Easterly, Chairman of TSLX.

Mr. Easterly also noted, “We believe the quality of our Board differentiates our business and benefits our shareholders. Since 2018, through the ongoing leadership of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, we have doubled the size of the TSLX Board and added highly qualified candidates who bring new and diverse experience to our Board.”

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The Company is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Lending Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and an SEC registered investment adviser. The Company leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street, a global investment firm with over $65 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements,” which relate to future events or the Company’s future performance or financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

