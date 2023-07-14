WiSA Technologies Aligns Finance Leadership to Focus on Anticipated Comhear Acquisition

– CFO George Oliva assumes new position of SVP Finance and Strategic Operations –

– Chief Accounting Officer Gary Williams to report directly to CEO Brett Moyer –

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WISA #WISA–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announced changes within the finance leadership team as part of our strategic focus on the anticipated acquisition of Comhear, Inc. Effective immediately, George Oliva assumes a newly created position as SVP Finance & Strategic Operations, which replaces his previous role as CFO. Gary Williams retains his position as Chief Accounting Officer and will now report directly to CEO Brett Moyer.





“These changes will enable George to focus on the acquisition process related to Comhear,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of WiSA. “Progress continues in this regard, and George has been instrumental in driving the due diligence and procedural steps leading up to the expected close of the transaction in Q3 2023.”

As announced on May 15, 2023, WiSA signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Comhear, Inc. (Comhear), a developer of AI-enabled adaptive audio technology. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

