The 5th Financial Revolution Summit: Redefining the Fintech Landscape in Egypt

CAIRO, Jul 14, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The Financial Revolution Summit, the Region’s ONLY Event on Advancing Financial Innovation & Disruption is scheduled for August 2-3, 2023 in the vibrant city of Cairo. With the maxim “Redefining the Fintech landscape… A Summit for Innovators & Visionaries,” this event promises to be an exceptional gathering of industry leaders, thought provokers, and cutting-edge innovators.

Egypt’s burgeoning market on Fintech has positioned the country as a driving force in the region’s financial technology landscape. With a rapidly evolving ecosystem and an increasing number of startups and initiatives, Egypt has emerged as a fertile ground for innovation, digital transformation, and financial inclusion. The Financial Revolution Summit aims to highlight the tremendous opportunities and challenges within Egypt’s fintech market, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships to drive further growth and advancement.

The 5th Financial Revolution Summit will feature a comprehensive agenda that delves into key topics such as Digital Payments, Risk Assessment, Green Revolution, Decentralized Finance, Fraud Prevention, Financial Inclusion, Regulatory Advancements, and much more… Renowned speakers from Egypt & the region will share their insights, experiences, and visionary ideas, providing delegates with valuable knowledge and actionable strategies to navigate the rapidly changing financial landscape.

Delegates will have ample networking opportunities, enabling them to forge meaningful connections with industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and government officials. The summit will also showcase an exhibition space where leading fintech companies, startups, and solution providers can showcase their products, services, and innovations. With this edition, we have introduced FINTECH FRONTIER AWARDS to promote and encourage the continued growth and development of the FinTech industry, as well as to recognize those who are leading the way in this exciting and rapidly-evolving field.

Join us at the 5th Financial Revolution Summit on August 2-3, 2023, in Cairo, Egypt, to be part of this transformative event that will redefine the future of finance in the region.

Mr. Shyuj Kumar, the Managing Director of TraiCon Events, shared his excitement about the upcoming event: “We are honored to bring the 5th edition of the Financial Revolution Summit to the dynamic city of Cairo. This summit has consistently provided a platform for global finance and technology leaders to connect, collaborate, and chart the future of the fintech industry. With a strong focus on Egypt’s fintech market, we aim to explore new horizons, empower innovators, and inspire visionary solutions that redefine the financial landscape.”

About the organizer

TraiCon India is a leading provider of global trainings, B2B events and management consulting for diversified industries that are looking to scale opportunities and be more effective in delivering their businesses to the right people at the right time. TraiCon conceptualizes & organizes flagship events on Emerging Technologies in APAC & MENA region. To know more, visit: https://traiconevents.com.

Event Contact:

Eng. Prasanna,

Event Producer at TraiCon Events

Email: [email protected]

Mob: +0091-7708523918

