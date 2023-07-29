Xineoh Closes Equity Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 28, 2023) – Xineoh Technologies Inc. (“Xineoh” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of US$81,000 (the “Share Offering“). Pursuant to the terms of the Offering, the Company has issued 5,400,000 common shares (each a “Share“) at a price of US$0.015 per Share.

The Company has also closed a non-brokered private placement of debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of US$247,000 (the “Debenture Offering“). Pursuant to the terms of the Debenture Offering, the Company has issued convertible debentures (the “Debentures“) having an aggregate principal amount of US$247,000. The Debentures are convertible into Shares at a conversion price equal to the lesser of: (a) US$0.045; and (b) a 10% discount to the price that Shares are sold for in a liquidity event offering if completed within one year of closing or a 20% discount if completed after one year from closing, subject to adjustment as provided for in the Debenture. The Debentures have a three year and bear interest at a rate of 8.5% per annum.

The proceeds of the Offering were used to cover previously incurred expenses associated with the Company’s development and commercialization of its AI platform. All securities issued in the Share Offering and Debenture Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold period expiring on November 29, 2023.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Xineoh Technologies Inc.

https://www.xineoh.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



“Vian Chinner”

Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information:

[email protected]

604-681-8030

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release discusses items that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include those with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, future prospects and strategy of the Company and the performance of its technology.

