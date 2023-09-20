89bio to Participate in the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM ET.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible here and in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio 
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is focused on rapidly advancing its lead candidate, pegozafermin, through clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Annie Chang 
89bio
[email protected]

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
[email protected]

Media Contact: 
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
[email protected]

Related Stories

Tech Mahindra and Surance.io Partner to Deliver Global Tech Support and Cyber Protection Solutions for Insurance Industry 

Digital Global Systems Emerges From Stealth With New Partners, Trials And Patents To Demonstrate Premier RF Awareness and Spectrum Sharing Capabilities

Guerbet: 2023 half-year results

Guerbet: 2023 half-year results

World Leaders in Proteomics and Genomics to Convene at the 2nd International Top-Down Proteomics Symposium

World Leaders in Proteomics and Genomics to Convene at the 2nd International Top-Down Proteomics Symposium

You may have missed

Tech Mahindra and Surance.io Partner to Deliver Global Tech Support and Cyber Protection Solutions for Insurance Industry 

Digital Global Systems Emerges From Stealth With New Partners, Trials And Patents To Demonstrate Premier RF Awareness and Spectrum Sharing Capabilities

Guerbet: 2023 half-year results

Guerbet: 2023 half-year results

World Leaders in Proteomics and Genomics to Convene at the 2nd International Top-Down Proteomics Symposium

error: Content is protected !!