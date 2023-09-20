PROCEPT BioRobotics Announces New Corporate Headquarters in San Jose

Main Lobby Procept BioRobotics Main Lobby

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) (“PROCEPT BioRobotics”), a surgical robotics company focused on developing transformative solutions in urology, proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art global corporate headquarters in San Jose, California. This expansive facility will accommodate the company’s plans for continued growth.

PROCEPT manufactures the AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, automated surgical robotic system dedicated to the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). San Jose was selected to attract top talent and provide employees with unparalleled resources, enabling them to drive our mission of innovation in surgical robotics and maintaining the highest standards in manufacturing processes.

Reza Zadno, CEO of PROCEPT BioRobotics, remarked, “Our success, demonstrated by the robust demand for Aquablation® therapy, has accelerated this exciting move. One of the driving factors behind the selection of San Jose as the ideal location for our new global headquarters was the rich pool of talent available in the heart of silicon valley. With a diverse talent pool spanning various roles and skillsets, we are well-positioned to foster collaboration, nurture talent, and cultivate the next generation of surgical robotics innovators.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome PROCEPT BioRobotics to San José,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “As the Capital of Silicon Valley, our city has long been synonymous with innovation – with a rich history of entrepreneurship and unparalleled access to talent, it’s no secret why we’re the go-to destination for industry leaders.”

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

