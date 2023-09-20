Aligned Risk Analytics Bundles Zerify Meet into New Cyber Offer for Financial and Legal Industries Throughout Central, South America & Mexico

Unique offering well received by many new clients; revenues expected in October

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on securing communications, collaboration and confidential data announced today that Aligned Risk Analytics, a pioneering force in the financial and legal services sectors has bundled Zerify Meet & Defender into their new cyber service offering.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Applied Risk Analytics,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, “they have created an incredible new cyber offering, based on their proprietary processes, financial intelligence reports, and technology which ultimately empower their clients to identify and capitalize on opportunities while balancing risks.”

Aligned Risk Analytics, known for its innovative solutions in intellectual property management, has undertaken extensive research and testing to identify the most secure video conferencing platform available. After rigorous evaluation, Zerify Meet emerged as the clear choice.

“Zerify Meet is not only a robust video conferencing solution, but also stands apart as the only platform built on a Zero-Trust foundation. This approach prioritizes the highest levels of security and privacy, ensuring that confidential meetings remain confidential. Furthermore, Zerify Meet distinguishes itself by transparently outlining its privacy practices in plain language within their Terms & Conditions. Users can rest assured that Zerify Meet collects only minimal information about the conference and attendees, does not sell user information to third parties, and does not have access to the meeting content,” says Michael Hollingsworth, Co-founder and Managing Member of Aligned Risk Analytics.

In addition to its commitment to privacy, Zerify Meet is supported by a highly skilled and responsive US-based technical team, providing Aligned Risk Analytics and its clients with dependable technical support and service excellence.

Aligned Risk Analytics is known for disrupting traditional financial and legal service markets with innovative technology and financial intelligence reports, enabling its clients to make informed decisions while mitigating risks effectively. The selection of Zerify Meet as their exclusive video conferencing partner reinforces their dedication to delivering exceptional services while safeguarding sensitive information.

“We are excited to bring Zerify Meet to Central and South America, as well as Mexico, and to provide our clients with a secure and trustworthy video conferencing solution,” said Hollingsworth. “In an era where privacy and data security are paramount. Zerify Meet’s Zero-Trust foundation and transparent approach to user data protection make it the perfect fit for our clients’ needs.”

About Aligned Risk Analytics:

Aligned Risk Analytics is a leading innovator in intellectual property management, offering transformative solutions to financial and legal service providers. With a focus on technology, financial intelligence reports, and advanced processes, the company empowers clients to seize opportunities while effectively managing risks.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

