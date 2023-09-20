Outbrain Accelerates Sustainability and Decarbonization Efforts Through Cedara Partnership and Launch of AI Smart-Throttling Tool

Advertisers, including Onyx by Outbrain™ customers, can now access transparent carbon emissions data

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB), a leading technology platform for the open web, today announced a strategic partnership with Cedara, the first end-to-end carbon intelligence platform, to support Outbrain and its customers’ sustainability and decarbonization efforts. The partnership will allow Outbrain to share in-depth emissions measurements with its advertiser partners, including those running on the company’s newly launched branding platform, Onyx by Outbrain™ . It will also enable the company to comprehensively measure carbon emissions across its global organization.

In addition, the company announced the launch of its “Smart-Throttling” tool – a response prediction model which uses machine learning to predict and recommend the most valuable requests for its Demand-Side-Platform (DSP) partners. Smart Throttling has been deployed on 80% of Outbrain’s traffic and has successfully reduced the number of requests while maintaining revenue expectations for its premium publisher partners. According to Cedara’s measurement, Outbrain’s Smart Throttling capabilities saved 675 metric tons of CO2e in its first week of testing – equivalent to nearly 76,000 gallons of gasoline ( equivalencies calculator ).

“Outbrain is committed to shaping a better and more sustainable digital advertising ecosystem, and our partnership with Cedara combined with our Smart-Throttling tool will give us another avenue to support our premium publisher partners while addressing the need to reduce carbon emissions and ensure advertisers have a transparent way to measure the impact of their campaigns,” said Yaron Galai, Co-founder and Co-CEO, Outbrain. “Our direct integrations with many of the most prestigious publishers across the globe make us supply-path-optimized by design, and this added layer will enable us to strengthen our focus on sustainability to continue building deeper partnerships with advertisers.”

Outbrain will leverage Cedara’s technology to assess its own current baseline, analyze data to identify areas for improvement, and empower advertisers to gain visibility into the emissions derived from their campaigns with Outbrain. The partnership also supports the industry-wide initiative Ad Net Zero, aimed at decarbonizing the production, distribution, and publication of advertising.

“Cedara is thrilled to further enable Outbrain’s commitment to sustainability, while supporting their publisher and advertiser partners’ own paths to net zero,” said David Shaw, CEO & Co-Founder of Cedara. “We applaud Outbrain’s industry-leading efforts at both an organizational and technological level in decarbonization.”

Outbrain has recently implemented initiatives to drive the sustainability agenda including the introduction of OBGreen – an employee advocacy group focused on reducing the company’s carbon footprint – and updated Global Green Office Guidelines to set sustainability standards across Outbrain’s offices and operational practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements generally relating to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plan,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions or are not statements of historical fact. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: overall advertising demand and traffic generated by our media partners; factors that affect advertising demand and spending, such as the continuation or worsening of unfavorable economic or business conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, and other events or factors outside of our control, such as U.S. and global recession concerns, geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, labor market volatility, bank closures or disruptions, and the pace of recovery or any resurgences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of unfavorable economic conditions and other factors that have and may further impact advertisers’ ability to pay; our ability to continue to innovate, and adoption by our advertisers and media partners of our expanding solutions; the success of our sales and marketing investments, which may require significant investments and may involve long sales cycles; the performance of our third party service providers and partners; our ability to grow our business and manage growth effectively; our ability to compete effectively against current and future competitors; the loss of one or more of our large media partners, and our ability to expand our advertiser and media partner relationships; our ability to maintain our revenues or profitability despite quarterly fluctuations in our results, whether due to seasonality, large cyclical events, or other causes; the risk that our research and development efforts may not meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technology market; any failure of our recommendation engine to accurately predict user engagement, any deterioration in the quality of our recommendations or failure to present interesting content to users or other factors which may cause us to experience a decline in user engagement or loss of media partners; limits on our ability to collect, use and disclose data to deliver advertisements; our ability to extend our reach into evolving digital media platforms; our ability to maintain and scale our technology platform; our ability to meet demands on our infrastructure and resources due to future growth or otherwise; outages or disruptions that impact us or our service providers, resulting from cyber incidents, or failures or loss of our infrastructure, which could adversely affect our business; significant fluctuations in currency exchange rates; political and regulatory risks in the various markets in which we operate; the challenges of compliance with differing and changing regulatory requirements; the timing and execution of, and the expected benefits from, our cost-saving measures, including our workforce reduction; any changes in management’s plans, assumptions, estimates and projections with respect to our cost-savings measures; the impact of the cost-saving measures, including the workforce reduction, on our business or strategy; and the risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as an indication of future performance. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation and do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Outbrain

Outbrain (Nasdaq: OB) is a leading technology platform that drives business results by engaging people across the open internet. Outbrain predicts moments of engagement to drive measurable outcomes for advertisers and publishers using AI and machine learning across more than 7,000 online properties globally. Founded in 2006, Outbrain is headquartered in New York with offices in Israel and across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. To learn more, visit www.outbrain.com.

About Cedara

Cedara, the carbon intelligence platform, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future for society. Through its comprehensive product suite, Cedara maps the carbon intensity across supply chains to empower investment teams to decarbonize the supply path across their goods and services. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data driven approach to develop transformative solutions for businesses and their partners to accelerate the shift to a net zero economy. Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City with offices in the US and UK. To learn more, please visit cedara.io.

Media Contact

[email protected]