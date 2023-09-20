Avidex Promotes Lance Bowers as New COO

CARY, N.C. — Sept. 20, 2023 — Avidex, a leading provider of audiovisual and collaboration technology solutions, announced that Lance Bowers has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Bowers succeeds Jeff Davis, following Davis’ recent promotion to CEO.

As Avidex COO, Bowers will lead and scale the company’s growth, business operations, and commitment to customer success. Bowers has been an instrumental leader, as the General Manager of Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, for the past two years. He brings decades of expertise in the AV and security industries, leading expansion and recovery efforts through the pandemic, fostering market diversification, and attracting top talent to better serve Avidex customers.

“Lance is a strong leader who excels in building exceptional teams while achieving consistent growth. He is a natural fit as he knows our business and culture well, which will enable him to seamlessly transition into his larger role,” said Jeff Davis, CEO of Avidex. “He brings a wealth of experience in driving revenue and operational efficiency that will no doubt help us to execute our growth strategy and achieve our goals.”

The company has charted an aggressive plan for expansion and growth, which Bowers will help amplify by enabling Davis to focus on Avidex’s acquisition strategy. The strategy centers on acquiring targets with a strong culture fit to Avidex, solution offering alignment, continued geographic expansion, and market diversification to drive accelerated revenue growth.

Bowers brings over 20 years of sales, operations, and business leadership to the Avidex Executive team. Before joining Avidex, he served as the Senior Vice President, West for a leading global AV systems integrator where he was responsible for sales, operations, and service activities for a team of over 500 employees across multiple states with significant annual revenue. Before that he held various leadership roles with market-leading companies in the security industry including Kratos, Stanley, and Tyco/ADT. With a passion for knowledge, Bowers has obtained numerous leadership certifications, including Digital Transformation from Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas.

About Avidex

Avidex delivers innovative technology solutions that enable organizations to collaborate, create, and share ideas through state-of-the-art audiovisual technologies. Avidex specializes in creating an unparalleled client experience in the use of collaborative audiovisual solutions as a global pro AV integrator providing design, build, and service excellence. Avidex is the eighth largest audiovisual systems integrator in the U.S. serving the corporate, education, healthcare, government, houses of worship, hospitality, entertainment, and banking markets. Avidex is a wholly owned subsidiary of ITOCHU International, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation with U.S. headquarters in New York, New York.

