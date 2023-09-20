monday.com Named a 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Leader for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

monday.com evaluated on ‘ability to execute’ and ‘completeness of vision’

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APMR).





This is the second time monday.com has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for APMR, which is in its second year. The evaluation was based on the specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall ‘ability to execute’ and ‘completeness of vision’.

“We believe that being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for APMR solidifies monday.com as a vital partner for project managers and business leaders,” says Yoni Osherov, Chief Revenue Officer, monday.com. “Our low-code no-code Work OS platform presents powerful, and flexible capabilities for enterprises from any industry to build solutions and support even the most complex workflows that fit their evolving needs. We remain focused on ensuring that our products can successfully enable our enterprise customers to cultivate cross-functional collaboration. We are incredibly proud of this recognition and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Since last year, monday.com has released a number of new products and capabilities to optimize its infrastructure and interface to enhance user experience and reinforce a robust multi-product ecosystem. These include:

mondayDB: monday.com released mondayDB 1.0, the initial version of its brand-new infrastructure for the Work OS platform, to 100% of customers. mondayDB 1.0 allows loading boards with thousands of items up to 5X faster, enabling customers to work with data-intensive and complex workflows, and additional releases are planned throughout the coming years.

monday AI : monday.com introduced the monday AI assistant, which automates task generation, assists in composing emails, provides task summarization for better understanding, and helps build formulas for data analysis. These capabilities enhance productivity, streamline communication, and enable efficient decision-making.

monday dev: the company launched monday dev, providing product, development, and design teams with an agile platform to plan, execute, and collaborate all in one place.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customizable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by over 186,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

