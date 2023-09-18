Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) Announces Sale and Shipment of Its ‘Passive Portal’ to Macon County School District

Del Mar, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 18, 2023) – Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce its sale to Macon County Board of Education.

The Company is most pleased to announce the first shipment of ‘Passive Portals’ to Macon County, Tuskegee Alabama to enhance the safety of their school systems with the Zero-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons detector.

The Company through its subsidiary (PSSI) aims to support educational development by providing tablets and internet service to qualifying students in Macon County Schools. This sponsorship underlines PSSI’s dedication to provide not only increased security but also towards fostering an inclusive educational environment that promotes digital literacy and connectivity. PSSI hopes to assist to bridge the digital divide and ensure equal opportunities for success through the ACP Program. https://www.passiveportal.com/programs

Macon County Schools. https://www.maconk12.org/

Mission Statement: All students will master reading and math skills and successfully matriculate through the Macon County School System and will graduate from high school prepared to follow a choice for success (military, college, technical school, entrepreneurship, job readiness).

“We are proud not only to be able to provide more safety to their schools but also helping the Macon County Schools District in Tuskegee to create a safer and more inclusive learning environment. With our ‘Passive Portal’ a cutting edge Zero-Radiation Weapon Detection Systems, we are pleased to provide enhanced security measures that will increase the safety of students and staff. Additionally, our sponsorship within the ACP program, of tablets and internet service to qualifying students underscores our commitment to assist in bridging the digital divide and nurturing educational opportunities for all. With this first step we hope to introduce our Security System and Educational Support throughout Alabama and Nationwide!” says Eric Forrest, President of Passive Security Scan, Inc.

“I am most pleased with the success by our PSSI President Eric Forrest to introduce the Macon County School District to our Zero-Radiation Weapons Detection System to bring more safety to their learning environment, and with the previously announced ACP program to maximize their learning abilities building a solid road to their future,” says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

About DTII and its subsidiary ‘Passive Security Scan, Inc’ (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology™ and our Passive Portal™ weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology™ was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO;

Phone: 800 520-9485 – email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180926