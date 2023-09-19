Discern Security Lands Funding Round As It Launches World’s First AI Powered Security Policy Management Platform

Discern Security launches with a $3m funding round as it enhances the performance of cybersecurity tools used by businesses, while building momentum with Fortune 500 enterprises and strategic partnerships with cybersecurity firms.

Sunnyvale, California – September 19, 2023 – In an era where global organizations collectively invested over $150 billion in cybersecurity measures last year*, the escalating proliferation of cyberattacks resulting in trillions of dollars in annual damages, underscores the critical need for cybersecurity innovation. Addressing this existential threat, Discern Security, the pioneering AI-driven policy management cybersecurity startup, has emerged from stealth with a $3m seed funding round.

The funding round was led by a diverse investor consortium including BoldCap, WestWave Capital, Cyber Mentor Fund, Security Syndicate, along with influential Global Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). This spread of investors underscores the opportunity Discern Security presents for the cybersecurity community.

Discern founders L to R Santhosh Purathepparambil, Sai Venkataraman and Rohan Puri.

Established in 2023 by seasoned entrepreneurs Sai Venkataraman, Santhosh Purathepparmbil, and Rohan Puri, Discern Security aspires to reshape the cybersecurity landscape by harnessing the formidable power of AI. The company functions as a “Policy Intelligence Hub,” leveraging AI capabilities to monitor and optimize security controls across a multitude of cybersecurity tools for its clients. This innovative approach fosters the development of a cohesive cybersecurity mesh architecture, facilitating seamless integration among various security products.

Discern Security addresses three pivotal challenges confronting the industry. Firstly, it empowers organizations to maximize the efficacy of their security investments by enhancing the performance of existing products. Secondly, it alleviates the industry-wide shortage of cybersecurity expertise by taking on the operational heavy lifting, enabling teams to focus on strategic initiatives. Lastly, it tackles the inherent issue of standalone security products by simplifying the complex configuration process, thereby enhancing both security and productivity. Through its Policy Intelligence Hub, Discern Security empowers organizations to visualize and optimize their security configurations, ensuring continuous dynamic policy management throughout their cybersecurity tool arsenal.

In stark contrast to conventional static and compartmentalized security solutions, Discern Security’s platform adopts a proactive, interconnected approach to cybersecurity. By incorporating AI into the equation, the platform enables businesses to manage their security resources with greater efficiency while fortifying defenses against advanced cyber threats.

Sai Venkataraman, Co-founder and CEO at Discern Security, commented: “The cybersecurity landscape demands perpetual innovation and fine-tuning, and our team at Discern Security is resolutely committed to ushering in a paradigm shift. With our platform, businesses gain the advantage of a comprehensive security strategy that not only mitigates risks but also optimizes their security investments. Our mission is to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions transcending geographical boundaries, safeguarding organizations worldwide.”

Discern Security’s solution has already gained significant traction, forging partnerships with numerous Fortune 500 corporations and top-tier cybersecurity firms.

The proceeds from this funding round will be allocated to expand the product offering, incorporating essential integrations, and continuing the recruitment of a global team of cybersecurity experts. Discern Security is poised to extend these solutions to businesses worldwide, actively safeguarding their digital assets against evolving cyber threats.

Sathya Nellore Sampat, General Partner at BoldCap, remarked, “Security threats to organizations continually evolve, yet security policies and configurations at most organizations are infrequently updated, often once or twice a year. This leads to increased risk and vulnerability. Discern’s AI-powered solution strategically addresses this need and is poised to create a new category and become a market leader in this space. We are delighted to lead their funding round.”

Warren Weiss, Managing General Partner at WestWave Capital, added, “Discern Security’s innovative AI-driven approach to cybersecurity promises to make a significant impact in the industry. We believe that Sai, Santhosh, and Rohan’s visionary leadership positions them as category creators, and we eagerly anticipate supporting their mission to fortify businesses against ever-evolving cyber threats.”

* McKinsey & Company, New survey reveals $2 trillion market opportunity for cybersecurity technology and service provider

Notes to the editor

Media images can be found here. For further information please contact the Discern Security press office: Bilal Mahmood on [email protected] or +44 (0) 771 400 7257

About Discern Security

Discern Security is the world’s first AI-Driven cybersecurity startup founded by repeat entrepreneurs Sai Venkataraman, Santhosh Purathepparmbil, and Rohan Puri. The company is on a mission to revolutionize cybersecurity by leveraging the power of AI to create a dynamic, interconnected platform for security configuration and policy management. With a team spread across US and India, Discern Security aims to become a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, safeguarding businesses from the ever-evolving cyber threats.

About BoldCap

BoldCap helps Bold founders from day zero. BoldCap invests 500K-1M at the seed stage and specializes in helping founders build out their GTM.

About WestWave Capital

Deep-Tech takes deep partnerships. Founded by former entrepreneurs, WestWave knows that founders need more than just capital. WestWave Capital invests in market defining pre-seed, seed and series A enterprise start ups.

Related