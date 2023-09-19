Ultra Librarian to Dramatically Reduce CAD Model Build Times with New AI-Driven Part Creation Methodology

New Proprietary AI Enabled Process Helps Reduce CAD Model Creation Times from Hours to Seconds

Rochester, NY (September 19, 2023) – Ultra Librarian® (www.ultralibrarian.com), the world’s largest CAD library provider, today announced that it has developed a new AI-driven CAD modeling engine to drastically reduce the time it takes to build CAD models. This new technology leverages the extensive Ultra Librarian expertise in CAD modeling and furthers the mission to make manual CAD model creation a thing of the past.

“We are very excited about this new capability,” said Frank Frank, Chief Architect for Ultra Librarian. “Leveraging AI has shown 20x-30x increases in performance, compared to manual methods, allowing us to further accelerate our model building activities.”

The Ultra Librarian team has been training the new AI models on their extensive, verified library of over 16 million CAD models currently available through Ultra Librarian. This allows the team to tune and train the AI engine to handle the myriad of variations and differences that exist between a vendor’s part data.

“Having the world’s largest library of verified CAD models has really helped us evolve and validate our AI learning models quickly,” said Frank. “The team is already exploring additional use cases to help further enhance the value and utility of the CAD model itself as we move forward.”

The new AI driven CAD modeling engine will be available as a free beta in early 2024. The Ultra Librarian team will be available to discuss this new capability at PCB West (booth 509). Interested parties can pre-register for the free beta program starting today. To learn more and express interest in the beta please visit: https://go.ultralibrarian.com/AI-Beta-Signup.

About Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian® is the world’s largest part library, providing all the component information designers need to make smart decisions for their next project. Quickly find verified parts in our ever-expanding database of pre-built models in over 30 native CAD formats. Receive unlimited access to free schematic symbols, footprints, 3D Models, simulation models, reference designs, and many other helpful design resources from industry leading manufacturers. Get back to what matters most: innovation, not part creation. For more information about Ultra Librarian or to download CAD models from its library of over 16 million parts for free, visit www.ultralibrarian.com or contact the Ultra Librarian team at [email protected].

