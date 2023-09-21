Houston, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – In an era where digital threats are ever-evolving, Ecuron is pleased to introduce its new Threat Intelligence Service, tailored to offer businesses operational insights for enhanced security.

Ecuron Launches Threat Intelligence as a Service to Bolster Business Security

Introducing Threat Intelligence as a Service:

Ecuron recognizes that cybersecurity is a foundational element of modern business strategy. The new Threat Intelligence Service stands as a robust solution, harnessing insights from a diverse range of sources, including attack campaign reports, malware analysis, human behavior patterns, and more.

Four Pillars of Comprehensive Threat Intelligence

Ecuron’s Threat Intelligence as a Service offering encompasses four crucial facets, ensuring comprehensive protection:

1. Strategic Threat Intelligence: Providing high-level intelligence for executive decision-making, assessing cyber risks, and facilitating breach attribution.

2. Tactical Threat Intelligence: Offering detailed knowledge of attack techniques and objectives, enabling the development of targeted detection and mitigation strategies.

3. Operational Threat Intelligence: Furnishing contextual information on specific threats, assisting in incident response, and minimizing potential harm to organizations.

4. Technical Threat Intelligence: Supplying insights into attacker resources, specific Indicators of Compromise (loC), enabling swift responses, and strengthening detection mechanisms.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Services Enhance Cyber Security Posture

Comprehensive Defense: This new service offers an all-encompassing threat intelligence solution that fortifies an organization’s defenses from all angles.

Executive-Level Decision Support: Empower leadership with data-driven tools for enhanced cybersecurity strategy and risk assessment.

Expert Analysis: A team of cybersecurity specialists ensures the delivery of accurate, up-to-date, and actionable threat intelligence.

Rapid Response Capabilities: Leveraging technical threat intelligence, enables swift responses to potential threats, minimizing possible damage.

Maximize Protection, Minimize Risk

Ecuron’s Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service offering enhances any organization’s cybersecurity posture by providing real-time insights into cyber threats to minimize the risk of a successful cyber attack. By combining data from diverse sources, this service enables strategic decision-making, enhances attack detection capabilities, and fortifies against data breaches. Threat intelligence as a service enables organizations to manage their cybersecurity posture and safeguard their digital assets proactively.

For more details about this new service or to request a free trial, please visit the service page: Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service.

About Ecuron

Ecuron is a boutique cybersecurity consulting company and Cyber-AB Registered Provider Organization (CMMC-RPO) with headquarters in Houston, TX. Ecuron’s mission is to create a partnership with organizations, securing their data and protecting the organization every step of the way. Born out of the professional collaboration of a team of cybersecurity veterans Ecuron specialize in CMMC for DoD contractors, NIST SP 800-171, ISO 27001, and other cybersecurity frameworks for businesses. For more information: https://www.ecuron.com.

