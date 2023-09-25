Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced the grant of an inducement award to the Company’s newly appointed Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, Caren Deardorf. In connection with Ms. Deardorf’s appointment, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant to Ms. Deardorf as an inducement material to Ms. Deardorf entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option provides for the purchase of up to 123,350 shares of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $8.00 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of Ms. Deardorf’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to Ms. Deardorf’s continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates.

About Editas Medicine

As a clinical-stage genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas12a and Cas9 genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

