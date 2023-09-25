Societal CDMO to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Virtual CDMO Conference

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Societal CDMO, Inc. (“Societal CDMO” or “Societal”; NASDAQ: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that the company will participate at the RBC Capital Markets Virtual CDMO Conference. David Enloe, chief executive officer, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the conference, which will take place October 2-3, 2023.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Virtual CDMO Conference

Conference Date: October 2-3, 2023

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 2, 2023

To access the live webcast of the RBC fireside chat, please visit the “Events” page in the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.societalcdmo.com. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events” page of the Societal website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO’s customer solutions, visit societalcdmo.com.