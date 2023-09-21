Elevar Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

FORT LEE, N.J., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced it will hold a formal presentation on Sept. 28 at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

The presentation details are as follows:

Date/Time : Sept. 28 from 3-3:30 p.m. ET

: Sept. 28 from 3-3:30 p.m. ET Presenters: Saeho Chong, chief executive officer; Paul Friel, chief commercial officer; Wade Smith, chief financial officer

“The recent months have been very busy at Elevar as we bring our lead development drug, rivoceranib, through the final stages of clinical development as a potential treatment option for those confronted with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC),” said Chong. “We look forward to updating our peers at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference about this effort and our broader clinical and commercial development plans.”

Supported by its Phase 3 CARES-310 results , Elevar in May submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for rivoceranib plus camrelizumab as a first-line treatment option for uHCC. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., the developer of camrelizumab, submitted a biologics license application. The FDA granted a May 2024 Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for the combination.

Elevar’s presentation will examine continued development opportunities for rivoceranib; the drug’s positioning in the market and commercialization plans; the CARES-310 trial outcomes and subgroup analysis; and Elevar’s worldwide rights for rivoceranib, which exclude China, where rivoceranib has been approved as a single agent for the treatment of gastric cancer since 2014 and as a first-line treatment in combination with camrelizumab for uHCC since January 2023.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar’s lead proprietary drug candidate is rivoceranib. Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib in China, is commercialized by Hengrui Pharma in China and was approved in China as a single agent for the treatment of gastric cancer (2014), a second-line treatment for advanced HCC (2020) and first-line treatment in combination with camrelizumab for uHCC (January 2023). It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in more than 6,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications. Elevar is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in Ireland and South Korea. Additional information is available at ElevarTherapeutics.com .

