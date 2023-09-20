Goldmoney Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 20, 2023) – Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (US: XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), today announced acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) of Goldmoney’s Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB“) to purchase for cancellation up to 592,058 common shares (the “Shares“) of Goldmoney. The Shares represent approximately 7.95% of the Company’s ‘public float’ as at September 11, 2023. As at September 11, 2023, the Company’s ‘public float’ was 7,445,360 common shares and the Company had 13,808,791 common shares issued and outstanding.

The NCIB will commence on September 22, 2023 and will terminate on September 21, 2024 or at such earlier date if the number of Shares sought in the NCIB has been repurchased. Goldmoney reserves the right to terminate the NCIB earlier if it feels that it is appropriate to do so.

All Shares will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market rates and any Shares purchased by Goldmoney will be cancelled. The actual number of Shares that may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Goldmoney. Any purchases made by Goldmoney pursuant to the NCIB will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX.

During the most recently completed six month period, the average daily trading volume for the common shares of Goldmoney on the TSX was 4,538 common shares. Consequently, under the policies of the TSX, Goldmoney will have the right to repurchase under its NCIB, during any one trading day, a maximum of 1,134 Shares through the facilities of the TSX, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Goldmoney is permitted to repurchase greater than 1,134 Shares during any one trading date only if such repurchases that are in excess of 1,134 Shares are made on alternative Canadian trading systems. In addition, Goldmoney will be allowed to make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Shares not directly or indirectly owned by the insiders of Goldmoney, in accordance with TSX policies. Goldmoney will fund the purchases through available cash.

The Board of Directors believes the underlying value of Goldmoney may not be reflected in the market price of its common shares from time to time and that, at appropriate times, repurchasing the Shares through the NCIB may represent a good use of Goldmoney’s financial resources, as such action can protect and enhance shareholder value when opportunities or volatility arise. Therefore, the Board of Directors has determined that the NCIB is in the best interest of Goldmoney and its shareholders.

Goldmoney obtained TSX approval for a previous notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 3,700,000 common shares for the period from August 30, 2022 to August 29, 2023 (the “Previous Bid“). On February 16, 2023, Goldmoney obtained TSX approval, with an effective date of February 21, 2023, to amend the Previous Bid from 3,700,000 common shares to instead purchase up to 5,487,786 common shares. No other terms of the Previous Bid were amended. On June 23, 2023, the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were consolidated on the basis of one post-consolidation share for every five pre-consolidation shares and the maximum number of common shares purchasable under the Previous Bid was reduced to 1,097,557 common shares. Under the Previous Bid, Goldmoney repurchased 1,250,035 common shares (on a consolidated basis) at a volume weighted average price of $8.54 through the facilities of the TSX as well as on alternative Canadian trading systems at prevailing market rates.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Founded in 2001, Goldmoney (TSX: XAU) is a TSX listed company invested in the real economy. The leading custodians and traders of precious metals, Goldmoney Inc. also owns and operates businesses in jewelry manufacturing, coin retailing, and property investment. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward‐looking information often be identified by forward‐looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “may”, “potential” and “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the “Company”) believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward‐looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward‐looking information will not occur. Such forward‐looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward‐looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: statements about the board of directors of the Company’s belief that the NCIB is advantageous to shareholders and that underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the market price of the common shares and whether the Company will purchase any common shares under the NCIB. This forward‐looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s common shares; the impact and spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company’s operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company’s ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company’s risk management and internal controls; use of the Company’s services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company’s most recently filed annual information form, available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, except as required by law. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

