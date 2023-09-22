Growth Resources Institute — Quiet Diversity: A Catalyst for Enhanced Board Effectiveness

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Growth Resources Institute, a globally acclaimed consultancy renowned for its cutting-edge tools and methodologies aimed at fortifying organizational resilience, is delighted to announce its highly anticipated GRI 2023 Summit on the “Impact of Quiet Diversity.” Secure a spot today.





While gender diversity grabs headlines, GRI’s research shows that socially and professionally diverse boards are more effective. McKinsey’s research supports these findings.

“Diversity goes beyond gender, race, or age; it includes personal style,” says Frederic Lucas-Conwell, GRI’s CEO and Founder. “Quiet diversity emerges as the most pivotal factor influencing a team’s performance, including the board of directors.”

Mark your calendar for the GRI 2023 Summit’s interactive session titled “Boards Embracing Quiet Diversity,” scheduled for October 3, 2023. This session will feature a distinguished panel comprising board members and venture capitalists.

The conference will delve into the pivotal role quiet diversity plays in enhancing communication, decision-making, and innovation within organizations. It will also explore how diversity shapes the relationships among board members, especially during periods of rapid organizational transformation.

“In today’s fast-moving business world, organizations solve hard problems by bringing diverse thinking to bear. Uniformity of vision leveraged by wide-ranging skills, styles, and perspectives is key to success,” emphasizes Chris Shipley, journalist, entrepreneur, and author.

Event Details:

Date: October 3, 2023

Time: 8:45am – 10:15am PT

Location: Virtual, registration on Eventbrite

Panelists:

Chris Shipley: Journalist, entrepreneur and author. Previously CEO of Guidewire Labs, The DEMO Conferences Executive Producer. Boards: rocket50.io.

R. Miller Adams: Co-Founder, Pier 70 Ventures. Previously Director and Corporate VP of The Boeing Company. Boards: Accenture Federal Services, Seattle University board of regents.

Mercedes De Luca: CIO, Pebble Beach Resorts. Previously COO at Basecamp, Yahoo! Vice President, Global Information Technology. Boards: PFSweb, INETCO Systems.

Arthur Johnson: Managing Partner, Amara Investments. Previously CSO of Pure Storage, Andreessen Horowitz Operating Partner, Intuit VP of Corporate Development. Boards: Genesys, Quick Base.

Karen Roter Davis: Managing Partner, Entrada Ventures. Previously Director at Early Stage Projects X, the moonshot factory (fka Google X). Boards: 360Learning, Shift 4payments.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have these industry luminaries share their invaluable insights, experiences, and best practices at the Summit,” said Lucas-Conwell. “GRI’s core mission is to dramatically increase leaders’ adaptive skills through a powerful behavior-factor-based system, coaching, and training.”

