Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery™ to Revolutionize U.S. Energy Landscape With First Installation Slated for 2026

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A groundbreaking development in sustainable energy storage is on the horizon for Columbia County, Wisconsin, U.S., spearheaded by Alliant Energy in collaboration with Energy Dome and other key stakeholders. Alliant Energy has just announced its selection to receive a federal grant of up to approximately $30 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) for the pioneering Columbia Energy Storage Project, a proposed 200-megawatt hour energy storage system, based on Energy Dome’s signature technology: the CO2 Battery™.





This visionary battery system, aptly named the “Columbia Energy Storage Project”, is poised to be a trailblazer in the United States, marking a pivotal stride towards a more sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective energy future.

Claudio Spadacini, CEO of Energy Dome, declared: “I’m honored to be part of this remarkable journey alongside Alliant Energy. The Columbia Energy Storage Project marks the genesis of a new era, where the CO2 Battery™ will be the cornerstone of a greener and more efficient energy landscape. Thanks to the decision made by the DoE, we are sure this project is going to be the first step in a journey that will see the widespread adoption of our technology, setting the stage for numerous other installations to follow suit. Our CO2 Battery™ is a tangible solution, available today, that will change how sustainable long-duration energy storage is adopted, making it more accessible and impactful for communities nationwide. Together with Alliant Energy, we are shaping a cleaner and brighter tomorrow.”

The facility is planned for construction south of Portage, Wisconsin, in the Town of Pacific, near the current Columbia Energy Center. Alliant Energy anticipates submitting project plans to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission in the first half of 2024, with construction slated to commence in 2025 and expected completion in 2026.

About Energy Dome

Energy Dome is revolutionizing energy storage and enabling grid decarbonization by making solar and wind power dispatchable 24/7. The company invented and developed the CO2 Battery™, a long-duration energy storage system that makes long-duration energy storage viable globally today. The properties of carbon dioxide allow the system to store energy efficiently and cost-effectively, with a modular and site-independent footprint. CO2 Batteries™ use readily available, off-the-shelf components from reliable, existing supply chains, providing a scalable pathway to store massive amounts of intermittent renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition. For more information, please visit energydome.com.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 995,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy’s two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

