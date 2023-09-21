Hypercharge Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, and Engagement of Investor Relations Providers

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is announcing the final voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) held on September 14, 2023. A total of 12,787,200 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 18.69% of the 68,416,471 issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date on August 2, 2023.

Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s management information circular dated August 2, 2023, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % David Bibby 12,651,771 99.00 127,669 0.99 Liam Firus 12,648,296 98.97 131,144 1.03 Bronson Peever 12,650,618 98.99 128,822 1.01 Vitaly Golomb 12,744,500 99.73 34,940 0.27 Trent Kitsch 12,742,569 99.71 36,871 0.29 Shahab Samimi 12,743,366 99.72 36,074 0.28

The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Crowe MacKay LLP was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 12,742,594 (99.71%) votes were cast in favour, with 36,846 (0.29%) votes withheld.

The motion with respect to the approval of the amendment to the equity incentive plan was also supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 12,515,703 (97.94%) votes cast in favour, and 263,737 (2.06%) votes against.

Engagement of Investor Relations Providers

Hypercharge is also announcing it has engaged third-party investor relations providers, Sideways Frequency, LLC (“Sideways Frequency“) and Marco Messina Consulting (“Marco Messina“), to create and develop digital marketing campaigns and other related services to assist the Company in enhancing its online profile with the global investment community.

Sideways Frequency is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Utah with an office at 1389 Center Dr, Park City, Utah, 84098, USA. The agreement with Sideways Frequency (the “Sideways Agreement“) was signed on August 28, 2023, for a term of 7 weeks as of a yet to be determined start date. Sideways Frequency was paid $US 150,000 for services to be rendered. Pursuant to the Sideways Agreement, Sideways Frequency will help raise public awareness of the Company in the U.S. and Canada and help promote the Company’s business.

Marco Messina is a consultant resident in the Federal Republic of Germany with an office at Hermine-Berthold-Str. 24, 28205 Bremen, Germany. The agreement with Marco Messina (the “Messina Agreement“) was signed on August 28, 2023, for a term of 3 weeks as of a yet to be determined start date. Marco Messina was paid €65,000 for services to be rendered. Pursuant to the Messina Agreement, Marco Messina will help raise public awareness of the Company in Europe and help promote the Company’s business.

-##-

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Investor Relations:

Kelsey Letham | Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

604-881-1730

Media Contact:

Kyle Green | Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding its engagement with third-party investor relations providers. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither NEO Exchange Inc. nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of NEO Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181309