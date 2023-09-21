LiveVox Awarded Exemplary Status in Ventana Research’s 2023 Buyers Guide for Contact Center Suites

Contact Center Innovator Recognized as a Leader for Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Return on Investment (ROI)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVOX—LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX), a proven cloud CCaaS platform built to transform contact center performance, has been awarded Exemplary status in Ventana Research’s 2023 Buyers Guide for Contact Center Suites. LiveVox was also named a Value Index Leader by Ventana Research for the platform’s Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Return on Investment (ROI). Ventana’s 2023 Buyers Guides are quantified, research-based reports evaluating technology providers and their products. Ventana Research assessed 22 vendors’ products utilizing their methodology – the value index – across seven key categories. Vendors awarded the Exemplary designation performed the best in meeting the overall Product and Customer Experience requirements.

LiveVox was awarded its leadership status because of its exceptional ratings in TCO and ROI, and its focus on creating strategic value for customers. With the rapid pace of change in technology and ever-changing consumer expectations, organizations are looking for a contact center partner such as LiveVox that can seamlessly integrate into their technology ecosystem at a competitive price point. LiveVox’s platform combines Omnichannel, AI, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) – and leverages a unified data model to simplify implementation and lower ongoing maintenance costs.

“Being recognized by Ventana as an Exemplary CCaaS provider is another testament to LiveVox’s ability to drive significant improvements in customer success and agent productivity with a highly-competitive TCO,” said John DiLullo, CEO, LiveVox. “Leveraging our AI-powered open architecture to create exceptional experiences for customers is the driving force behind LiveVox’s continued growth and success.”

“Contact center providers, like LiveVox, are vital when it comes to innovations that drive brand loyalty throughout the customer journey,” said Keith Dawson, VP and Research Director, Ventana Research. “Our Ventana Research Contact Center Suites Buyers Guide found that LiveVox is an Exemplary vendor and one of the highest performing CCaaS providers on the market. LiveVox’s singular focus on selectively applying innovation to create strategic business value for prospects and customers is a necessary perspective in the market and a good reminder for us all.”

To learn more about LiveVox’s proven cloud contact center platform, please click here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools.

For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India.

To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us @LiveVox, visit www.livevox.com or call one of our specialists at (844) 207-6663.

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected market research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops, and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information, and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost, and risk.

Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Research’s insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations’ use of information and technology through benchmark research, education, and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

