IPSEN – Buy-back programme – Art 5 of MAR – Week 38 – 2023

 Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/09/2023 FR0010259150 50 125.80 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 18/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,650 126.87 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/09/2023 FR0010259150 15 125.50 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,585 126.18 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/09/2023 FR0010259150 369 126.81 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/09/2023 FR0010259150 78 126.30 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/09/2023 FR0010259150 103 126.93 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,150 126.68 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/09/2023 FR0010259150 30 124.40 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 21/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,570 125.70 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2023 FR0010259150 17 124.10 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,583 123.99 XPAR
             
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal   TOTAL 8,200 125.90  

