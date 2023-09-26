KBRA Releases Research – August Retail Sales Resilient in Face of Inflation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining August 2023 retail sales. This month’s report discusses the shortfall in retail sales growth relative to inflation over the last year, a recent uptick in inflation due to rising gas prices, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates steady at its September 20 meeting.


Click here to view the report.

