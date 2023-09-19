Mayfield Adds New Investor Sri Pangulur As First Dedicated Select/Spring Fund Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mayfield today announced that Sri Pangulur, a proven enterprise investor and operating leader, will join the team as the first dedicated partner to focus on investing out of the firm’s Select/Spring funds which invest in new companies (primarily at the Series B round) from outside its portfolio and follow-on rounds of existing breakout portfolio companies. This brings the investing team to eight partners, along with the founder amplification team of four operating executives who provide business development, marketing, operations, finance, and talent support.





Sri will focus on investing in enterprise infrastructure, AI, developer tools, and SaaS. The Select/Spring funds represent approximately $800 million of capital. To date, the firm has invested in 23 companies across all layers of the technology stack from Select Funds I & II, and announced its new $375M Select III/Spring Fund in May of this year.

Prior to Mayfield, Sri led the enterprise software investing practice at Tribe Capital and was an active angel investor before that. Some entrepreneurs he has partnered with include the teams from Apollo.io, LinearB, Docker, JupiterOne, Orum, Instabase, MindsDB, Abnormal Security, Hasura, HYCU, Nylas, Airbyte, Hightouch, and Oort.

During his operating career, Sri held sales and business development leadership roles across multiple enterprise infrastructure and SaaS companies. Prior to his operating tenure, Sri was a member of the investment banking division of Barclays Capital.

This announcement follows the news of the firm’s first seed fund – the $250 million AI Start – in July, and the oversubscribed raise of $955 million across two funds – Mayfield XVII and Mayfield Select III/Spring – in record time in May.

“We continue to build our team with craftsperson investors and company builders, with funds to meet entrepreneurs throughout the early stages of their journeys,” said Navin Chaddha, Mayfield Managing Partner. “Sri is a great fit for our people-first culture with many founder champions who have benefited from his hybrid investing and operating experience. We look forward to his contribution to guiding entrepreneurs from inception to iconic.”

