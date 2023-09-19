Carnegie Learning Wins 2023 Social Impact Project of the Year

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that the company won Social Impact Project of the Year for the innovative open-source platform UpGrade.





According to the judges, this project “is an education revolution. A beacon of evidence-based transformation.” They continued, “in the dynamic realm of education, individuality reigns, making deciphering effective methods a challenge. Our winner, UpGrade by Carnegie Learning, is a platform that applies learning science to classrooms, sparking pedagogical evolution. Open source, it empowers educators and researchers to experiment, refining practices. Its brilliance lies in software’s dual role: shared experience and precise measurement. It embodies a commitment to data-driven, adaptive, student-centric education.”

The Social Impact Project of the Year Award honors a responsible tech project or initiative within an organization or company, with a demonstrable social or environment impact. It recognizes social responsibility, charity work or green and sustainable initiatives that are driven or implemented using pioneering digital techniques.

Dr. April Murphy, who accepted the award on behalf of Carnegie Learning, leads the UpGrade work. A preeminent expert in learning engineering, an emerging field focused on validating educational materials and practices based on learning science, Dr. Murphy heads the development of this innovative, free, and open-source platform design to conduct rigorous field tests within educational software.

“This is an incredible honor and a testament to our dedicated team of researchers at Carnegie Learning,” said CEO Barry Malkin. “They embody the knowledge and determination to develop the best solutions in education technology to take the industry to a whole new level of innovation.”

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is celebrating 25 years as a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education. Our award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and MATHstream products deliver real and lasting results. Born from cognitive science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for harnessing the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our employees are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Eden Bloss, VP of Communications



Carnegie Learning



336-706-1372



[email protected]