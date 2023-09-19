OneStream Software Named a Top Workplaces 2023 Winner in Fairfield, New Haven & Litchfield County by Hearst Media Services

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for advancing financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning, and forecasting, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Hearst Connecticut Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered by independent employee engagement technology provider Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.









“OneStream is proud to be acknowledged as an exceptional workplace where employees can be their authentic selves. Our people are tackling complex problems and continually learning from one another. When we accomplish great things together, we create an unparalleled level of camaraderie and belonging across our global team,” said Martha Angle, Vice President of Talent Management and Inclusion at OneStream. “Stratford is one of the first cities we called ‘home’. We are grateful for the strong leadership and extraordinary people there who have shaped this celebrated culture.”

This is the second consecutive year that OneStream has been recognized as a Fairfield, New Haven & Litchfield County Top Workplace. OneStream has been committed to growing its footprint in Connecticut since opening its Stratford, CT office in 2014. Over 60 employees are based out of OneStream’s Stratford office spanning engineering, marketing, sales, consulting and IT departments.

“At OneStream, we are committed to building an engaging workplace for our employees to innovate and create,” said Bob Powers, Chief Technology Officer at OneStream Software. “Our Stratford office has been instrumental in OneStream’s growth, driving the ideas and technology that power our platform to deliver success for our customers across the world. We believe in fostering a supportive, collaborative and empowering environment that allows our employees to thrive, so that we can deliver best-in-class solutions to help address our customers’ most pressing challenges.”

This recognition builds on OneStream’s recent momentum in the market. The company recently announced its second quarter results, reporting over $350M Annual Recurring Revenue, up 40% year-over-year. OneStream was also recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

To learn more about this award and the companies recognized, click here.

About OneStream Software

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With over 1200 customers, more than 250 implementation partners and roughly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

Company Contact

Jaclyn Proctor



[email protected], 7706390522



http://www.onestream.com