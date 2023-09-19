Mercury Securities Group Berhad Debuts on ACE Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Mercury Securities Group Berhad (“Mercury Securities” or “Company”), debuted today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”), opening at RM0.27 per share which represents a premium of 8% over the initial public offering (“IPO”) price of RM0.25 per share.

[L-R] Datin Chua Suat Khim, Independent Non-Executive Director of Mercury Securities; Mr. Chan Kim Hing, Independent Non-Executive Director of Mercury Securities; Dato’ Baharon Bin Talib, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Mercury Securities; Dato’ A. Rahman Bin Safar, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Mercury Securities; Mr. Chew Sing Guan, Managing Director of Mercury Securities; Ms. Himahlini A/P M. Ramalingam, Independent Non-Executive Director of Mercury Securities

Mercury Securities is listed under the stock name of “MERSEC” with stock code of “0285”.

Mercury Securities is an investment holding company and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mercury Securities Sdn Bhd (a Participating Organisation of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) and a Recognised Principal Adviser by the Securities Commission Malaysia) (collectively “Group”) is principally involved in the provision of stockbroking, corporate finance advisory services and other related businesses such as margin financing facilities services, underwriting and placement services, as well as provision of nominee and custodian services.

The Group raised a total of RM39.27 million through the IPO, from which RM26.86 million of the proceeds is allocated for margin financing facility services. RM2.88 million is allocated for the enhancement of digitalisation programme and marketing activities for the stockbroking business and operations of the Group. RM4.63 million of the proceeds will be used for working capital purposes while the remaining RM4.90 million is allocated for estimated listing expenses.

Managing Director of Mercury Securities, Mr. Chew Sing Guan said, “I would like to thank the SC and Bursa Securities for their continued stewardship of our capital market. I would also like to thank the entire Mercury Securities team and due diligence working group for their hard work to make today possible.”

Upon its listing on the ACE Market, Mercury Securities will have a market capitalisation of RM223.25 million based on the issue price of RM0.25 per share and its enlarged issued share capital of 893.00 million shares.

Mercury Securities Group Berhad: https://www.mercurysecurities.com.my/

