Egnyte Announces Industry-Specific Artificial Intelligence Solutions

Vertical AI Services for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Companies are Tailored to the Unique Needs of These Industries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced vertical artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industries. The new solutions will simplify AI deployment and improve model accuracy for customers in AEC industries.





Egnyte customers can use the new AI models to label jobsite photos and documents based on their contents. Users will also be able to tag pictures with labels such as “roofing” or “HVAC” or tag documents with labels like “RFI” or “submittal” and trigger workflows and policies based on those labels.

“Our AEC customers upload millions of photos to the Egnyte platform every week as a means to report on progress updates, create safety documents, support RFIs, and more,” said Ronen Vengosh, senior vice president of Industry Solutions at Egnyte, of the new image labeling capabilities. “The new AI services will help our customers simplify and automate all manner of business processes that surround these images.”

This feature and other upcoming industry-specific AI solutions are part of Egnyte’s confidential and adaptable content intelligence engine. In the coming months, Egnyte plans to introduce other vertical-specific AI models into the engine. The company will also be rolling out a next generation of its Trainable Classifier, enabling non-technical business users to train their own classification models, without exposing those models or the underlying data to any third parties.

“Out-of-the-box AI models can support an astounding array of applications, but are not well suited for the more specialized, and often regulated, business settings that many of our customers operate in,” said Amrit Jassal, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Egnyte. “Just as they must be careful when selecting and training new hires for their organizations, today’s knowledge-based businesses need to select and tune their AI to ensure the highest degrees of accuracy and reliability. And now they can, without the typical complexity.”

Egnyte’s content intelligence engine is used to power a variety of content management, security, and compliance services delivered natively through the Egnyte platform. In July, the company also introduced a new suite of generative AI-based solutions to help knowledge workers find and summarize information buried in their company’s documents and media files.

Egnyte will be showcasing these new capabilities at the Egnyte Virtual Summit, in December, and the Vertical AI for AEC at Procore Groundbreak, being held this week in Chicago.

To learn more about Egnyte’s AEC solution and other vertical market solutions, visit Egnyte.com.

Contacts

Erin Mancini



[email protected]

(703) 909-0345