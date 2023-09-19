DALBAR Launches Finance Lab Podcast

New Podcast Provides a Gateway to Practical Financial Insights from Real Experts

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DALBAR is proud to announce the launch of Finance Lab, a new podcast that offers investors and financial enthusiasts an opportunity to gain practical insights from financial experts. A podcast for the intellectual investor, Finance Lab taps into the minds of professionals and industry leaders to share financial experiences and strategies. Hosted by DALBAR’s Chief Marketing Officer, Cory Clark, and featuring an impressive lineup of expert guests, Finance Lab is set to become a go-to resource for anyone seeking valuable insights in the world of finance.





“As a firm that’s spent 30 years studying investor behavior, DALBAR has seen first-hand how knowledge can pierce the veil of confusion that leads to harmful investor behavior. We’re excited to bring Finance Lab to a public audience because knowledge is power and this podcast will empower people to make informed financial choices,” said Cory Clark.

Now available, the debut episode, features DALBAR’s Founder and CEO Lou Harvey, who discusses strategies for never running out of money during retirement. The episode is entitled, “The Journey to 100: Ensuring a Lifetime of Cash for Financial Freedom” and provides a new and refreshing look at retirement savings and investing.

Finance Lab’s first episode is now available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. To subscribe and gain access to these exclusive interviews and insights, visit financelab.dalbar.com or find us on your favorite podcast platform.

DALBAR is an independent financial research firm dedicated to improving the investor experience. We are the nation’s leading third-party expert, providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence to the financial services industry. DALBAR has a 45-year history and its research is highly recognized by both the industry and government.

For more information about Finance Lab, please visit www.financelab.dalbar.com. For more information on DALBAR, visit www.dalbar.com or contact us at [email protected].

Contacts

Cory Clark



617.624.7156



[email protected]