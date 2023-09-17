Taco Del Sol, a full-service Mexican restaurant near East Helena, MT offering tacos and burritos, announces new casual dining menus

Helena, Montana–(Newsfile Corp. – September 16, 2023) – Taco Del Sol is now serving a wider variety of quick service Mexican dishes for lunch and dinner. The restaurant’s new menu includes tacos and burritos with meat and seafood fillings together with vegetarian options.

More details can be found at https://www.tacodelsolhelenamt.com/.



Mexican Restaurant Taco Del Sol Launches New Dining Menus In East Helena, MT



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/180902_9f62cca994b84b8b_001full.jpg

Following the update, customers can choose to dine in amidst the eatery’s vibrant atmosphere and colorful décor or order their food to take out from Monday to Saturday between 11.00 a.m. and 8.00 p.m.

Taco Del Sol’s signature dish is the fish taco. Made with baked Alaskan cod, shredded cabbage, cheese, salsa fresca, and white sauce, it is a consistent favorite amongst locals.

Other fillings on the menu include chicken, beef, shrimp, shredded pork, or carne asada – grilled meat that is traditionally marinated and seared to impart a charred flavor.

For meat-free cuisine, customers can opt for Taco Del Sol’s Bean and Cheese Burrito with a choice of black, pinto, or refried beans. Another option is the Veggie Taco with beans, cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca. A variety of corn, soft flour, whole wheat, and gluten-free tacos and tortillas are available.

Alongside the main dishes, the restaurant offers taco salad, nachos, and sides such as rice and beans, and chips and guacamole. The beverage menu features local MT brews, a selection of red and white wine, and sangria.

Taco Del Sol first opened in downtown Helena in 2004 and is now based in the historic Placer Hotel. The restaurant supports a number of local organizations including The Friendship Center and The Humane Society.

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.tacodelsolhelenamt.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Emily Reardon

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 406-443-3978

Organization: Taco Del Sol

Address: 21 N Last Chance Gulch #103, , Helena, MT 59601, United States

Website: https://www.tacodelsolhelenamt.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180902