Motorq Joins Forces with Leading OEM to Revolutionize Fleet Analytics and Connected Vehicle Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motorq, the leading connected vehicle analytics and infrastructure company, is proud to announce its collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services, the innovative commercial connectivity branch of the global leader in premium vehicles. This collaboration provides Motorq customers with innovative data solutions for fleets, changing the way businesses can optimize their operations and enhance their vehicle performance. By joining forces with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services, Motorq can further empower fleets with cutting-edge insights in areas such as driver safety, vehicle health, electrification strategies, and beyond.

“At Motorq, we’re developing a higher caliber of analytics for fleets of all sizes,” said Arun Rajagopalan, CEO and Co-Founder of Motorq. “By directly plugging Mercedes-Benz vehicle data into Motorq’s multi-layered vehicle insights, we can create state-of-the-art access to vehicle information. Our mission is to offer the highest quality data to our customers worldwide, and that starts with collecting vehicle behavior straight from the vehicle manufacturers themselves.”

Fleet operators can now leverage extremely fast, high quality Mercedes-Benz vehicle data through Motorq’s connected vehicle portal. This provides every fleet management company and business relying on Motorq’s data insights with a more panoramic view of their fleet operations. Through Motorq’s advanced API, a seamless integration of Motorq’s analytics and Mercedes-Benz vehicle data is made possible – all without the need for hardware. This amplifies the impact of the Motorq platform, better serving all Mercedes-Benz fleets.

This prioritization of connected vehicle data wouldn’t be possible without a careful focus on data security and compliance – a standard upheld by both partners throughout the entire integration process. Access to this vehicle data starts with strict consent practices, protecting every driver and party involved.

These vehicle insights also emphasize a strong commitment to the path of electrification. Motorq accelerates data-driven adoption and the integration of EVs in fleets, spanning to advanced analytics through Mercedes-Benz’s growing electric vehicle portfolio. Businesses will be empowered to make informed decisions regarding EV charging, sustainability, battery health, and customized reimbursement programs for drivers.

Unlocking a fleet’s full potential starts with harnessing real-time data. Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services’ strong dedication to secure vehicle insights paired with Motorq’s focus on solving paramount challenges for fleets opens doors for anyone demanding more from their vehicle analytics.

About Motorq

Motorq is the leading vehicle infrastructure and analytics software company that tells you everything you need to know about your fleet’s vehicles by connecting to them directly. Through partnerships with 12 of the largest global auto manufacturers, Motorq has unlocked billions of data points and counting to develop industry-defining benchmarks for EVs and ICE vehicles.

Motorq’s solutions include Fuel EKG™, Driver Safety Scorecard, Electric Vehicle Battery Health, and Home-Charging Reimbursement.

Motorq is headquartered in San Francisco with presence in the United States, Europe, and India. For more information, visit www.motorq.com or reach us at [email protected]

About Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services

Since 2016, Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH has been connecting the automotive and digital world around the connected vehicle: With innovative data-based solutions, the subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG enables its B2B customers to make business processes more efficient, improve customer experiences or develop new business models.

Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services creates digital solutions of the future that help B2B customers to increase their process quality and efficiency, improve customer experiences, act more sustainably or develop new business models. It is based on real-time data from more than 100 measuring points and signals inside and outside of more than 14 million connected Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide. This data is used to generate added value for products and processes in companies from a wide range of industries. The Stuttgart-based company has about 60 employees working on the development, operation and sales of digital data-based products.

CONTACT: Media Relations Contact Kara Foran, Motorq; +1 (415) 779-0525; [email protected]