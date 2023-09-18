Nextivity and Leviton Announce Business Alliance

New agreement delivers world-class cellular connectivity to enterprise customers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, and Leviton today announced a marketing relationship to deliver cellular connectivity over quality infrastructure for enterprise customers. The cooperative agreement between the two global organizations leverages the strengths and experience of each company to bring off-air Active DAS Hybrid cellular solutions indoors over the world-class infrastructure Leviton is known for providing.





“Through our cooperative go-to-market strategy, we can reach a wider enterprise audience with a well-designed, reliable cellular solution that is cost-effective and quick to deploy via our combined channel of experienced integrators,” said Stephen Kowal, chief commercial officer for Nextivity. “Utilizing category cabling keeps costs down, making our branded solution an excellent option for commercial spaces from 5,000 to 1,000,000 square feet.”

The alliance is timely as RF frequencies increase for applications such as 5G, where quality infrastructure is of the utmost importance. Similarly, quality infrastructure matters for critical communications in healthcare and data center applications. With built-in quality materials and certified installation partners, all end users are ensured a reliable, quickly deployed solution with no carrier changes.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Nextivity, as it will allow our shared US sales staff to offer a leading-edge solution,” said Randy Mortenson, senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Leviton. “Leviton’s ULAN™ network architecture and cable solutions fit perfectly with the CEL-FI solution that Nextivity provides.”

Leviton and Nextivity are ramping up their cooperation between sales teams and joint education of industry experts such as architects, consultants and engineers. As both companies have impressive rosters of channel partners and are committed to strengthening those ties, the solution will be available through the existing ecosystem. With so many existing synergies, the alliance is expected to seamlessly enhance each company’s ability to meet the needs of enterprise customers.

On September 19, 2023, Leviton and Nextivity are hosting “Bridging the Gap: Enabling 5G for the Wireless Future,” a webinar that explores how properly equipped 5G applications can enable businesses to stay competitive today and tomorrow. Register for the webinar here.

About Nextivity

Nextivity, Inc. makes the world’s most intelligent, powerful, and easy-to-use cellular, public safety, and private networking coverage solutions that advance connectivity and allow people and businesses to achieve their most ambitious goals. Nextivity solutions include the popular CEL-FI products, which are powered by the proprietary IntelliBoost chip. IntelliBoost uses digital signal-processing to enhance cellular performance in real-time and deliver unbeatable coverage for organizations, homes, and vehicles in over 100 countries. All Nextivity solutions are unconditionally network-safe and used by over 200 mobile network operators globally. Nextivity is headquartered in San Diego, CA, USA. Visit us at nextivityinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry’s best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities.

Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS. European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today’s residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers’ lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

