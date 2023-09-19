Successful US DoD JITC Certification Emphasizes Tellabs’ Passive Optical Networking Leadership

Tellabs Optical LAN secures yet another successful approved product recognition from the US DoD JITC. This latest feat reinforces Tellabs’ commitment to delivering the highest quality solutions to its clients, particularly in the defense sector

Tellabs Passive Optical LAN Solution Achieves US DoD JITC Certification Tellabs Optical LAN secures yet another successful approved product recognition from the US DoD JITC. This latest feat reinforces Tellabs’ commitment to delivering the highest quality solutions to its clients, particularly in the defense sector.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, is thrilled to announce another successful certification of our PON portfolio by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC).

The Tellabs® Optical LAN (Local Area Network) solution, incorporating 10 gigabit XGS-PON and G-PON components, has undergone comprehensive testing against the PON and Assured Services LAN (ASLAN) criteria outlined in the DoD JITC Unified Capabilities Requirements (UCR). The approved products include the Tellabs FlexSym® OLT6, ONT140C, ONT140W, FlexSym ONT205, and the FlexSym ONT248, with the FlexSym OLT1, ONT142R, ONT180C, and FlexSym ONT202 as the newest additions.

Tellabs’ solution initially received certification in 2010, shortly after the PON category was established in the UCR by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Since then, the Tellabs solution has accomplished multiple recertifications to ensure its certification remains current with the latest PON advancements in interoperability, informational assurance (i.e., security), and reliability (i.e., PON protection).

Tellabs Optical LAN is a building and campus LAN solution that flattens and simplifies network connectivity. Optical LAN reduces network vulnerabilities, provides software-defined centralized architecture, and lowers the total cost of ownership. It is proven across all government markets.

“Our Tellabs Optical LAN solution has once again proven its excellence through rigorous testing against DoD JITC Unified Capabilities Requirements. This milestone highlights our dedication to the US DoD, ensuring our solution stays at the forefront of all industries,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President, and CEO.

About Tellabs

Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprises, and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects campus, and buildings that inspire people. For more information, please visit tellabs.com.

Media Contact

John Hoover

+1-707-206-1751

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67d7c148-95b5-4a41-a6e3-ff3f3ca5f58a