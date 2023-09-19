Akoya Biosciences Sets a New Standard for Scaling Spatial Biology with the Launch of 2.0 Platforms

PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0 enhancements enable the highest throughput workflow for spatial discovery studies.

PhenoImager HT 2.0 delivers a 5x greater speed improvement for spatial studies in translational and clinical research.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today highlighted the industry-leading scale and speed in whole-slide, spatial biology workflows enabled by the recently launched PhenoCycler®-Fusion 2.0 and PhenoImager® HT 2.0 platform upgrades. Enhancements to the PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0 System allow customers to process twice as many samples per week, making it the highest throughput spatial discovery platform on the market. The PhenoImager 2.0 platform delivers a 5x workflow improvement by enabling rapid real-time image analysis directly on the HT instrument. With an unprecedented ability to perform whole-slide spatial biology at scale, Akoya’s customers can accelerate progress towards new discoveries, identification of clinically relevant biomarkers, and development of novel spatial signatures.

“Our commitment to ongoing innovation and technical leadership in spatial biology, consistent market performance, and a strong intellectual property portfolio positions Akoya extremely well for continued long term growth,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “We look forward to supporting and enabling our next 1000 customers and 1000 publications.”

The 2.0 enhancements, combined with Akoya’s PhenoCode™ Discovery and Signature Panels, and proprietary file compression and rapid image analysis, simplify and accelerate spatial biology workflows from panel development and validation to data analysis. The 2.0 Platforms are now actively being installed as field upgrades on existing systems, providing customers with immediate benefits in throughput expansion and a significant reduction in time from sample to answer.

“Since upgrading to the PhenoCycler-Fusion 2.0, our throughput has doubled. The multi-slide functionality and other time-saving improvements have resulted in tremendous benefits. The capability to acquire whole-slide, processed, multiplexed imaging data at this pace is truly phenomenal,” said John Hickey, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine. “This enables the acquisition of single-cell data across millions of cells spatially, which is needed for robust spatial studies.”

“The PhenoImager HT 2.0 upgrade increases our workflow efficiency and helps achieve reproducible and reliable high-plex imaging by effectively eliminating signal crosstalk. This allows us to expedite the development and execution of complex high-plex multiplex projects for our customers while maintaining high-quality standards,” said Linh Hoang, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of digital histopathology service provider HistoWiz.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

617-650-8497

[email protected]