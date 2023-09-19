Syndesis Health and InSyBio Partner in Predictive Modelling and Biomarker Discovery

NEW YORK, NY / ACN Newswire / September 19, 2023 / InSyBio, a leading biotechnology company that has developed a suite of advanced AI tools for biomarker discovery in clinical and multi-omics data, has announced a strategic partnership with Syndesis Health, a leader in global real-world evidence. The partnership aims to leverage the clinical and genomic data on Syntium, Syndesis’ data platform of global healthcare data, to accelerate research and development in several therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular health, oncology, and rare diseases.

The importance of biomarkers

Biomarkers are body characteristics that can be measured, such as the biological molecules found in bodily fluids or tissues, including DNA, antibodies, proteins, or other smaller molecules. They are necessary to predict the effectiveness of drugs and patient outcomes; however, biomarker discovery is a very complex and costly process that often results in poor or inaccurate outcomes due to the use of disparate tools and datasets, and the high complexity of high-throughput -omics data.

InSyBio’s platform simplifies and accelerates the process of biomarker discovery by providing a single, highly accurate, and effective processing pipeline that uses machine learning to analyze biodata. Syntium’s longitudinal datasets, which include clinical, genomic, and other data, are ideal for applying InSyBio’s suite of tools in biomarker discovery. Combining Syntium data with InSyBio’s platform will create a unique opportunity for biopharma and diagnostic companies to uncover breakthrough discoveries with the potential to vastly improve global patient outcomes.

“Precision medicine is still in its infancy and many patients are misdiagnosed or do not get the most beneficial treatment for them. The wealth of Syntium’s data sets when harnessed by our automatic AI-driven technology holds the potential to upend the medical field practices, and highly impact overall healthcare quality at national and international levels. We are looking forward to working with the innovative team of Syndesis Health,” said Labros Digonis, InSyBio CEO.

“We are incredibly excited to embark on this partnership with InSyBio to enable biomarker discovery for cutting-edge healthcare innovation,” said Josh Sutton, Syndesis Health CEO. “Together we seek to raise the bar for global health research and innovation in service of patients worldwide.”

About Syndesis Health

Syndesis Health is the data and technology catalyst to a multi-continent network of healthcare and life sciences organizations. Its primary aim is to enhance global health outcomes and equity through its secure data platform, Syntium, and the Syndesis Health Network, a member community promoting research collaboration, information sharing, and access to common tools.

About InSyBio

InSyBio is an international pioneer biotechnology company revolutionizing the medical ï¬?eld through targeted biomarker discovery, highly accurate predictive analytics and the development of personalization tests for drugs. Its solutions provide the R&D departments of Pharma and Research Institutes with the means to meet their most challenging research and innovation goals. This is done through a sophisticated, software-as-a-service, machine learning platform, which comprehensively integrates multi-omics and clinical data, thus reducing the number of samples and additional validation experiments needed.

