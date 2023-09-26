Wolters Kluwer appoints Rafael Sidi as Health Research segment leader

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health has appointed Rafael Sidi as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Health Research segment. Sidi succeeds Vikram Savkar who is now the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. Sidi reports to Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Health.









Sidi brings more than 20 years of experience in the research information services industry with a strong track record of delivering growth through digital transformation and product innovation. Throughout his career, Sidi’s success has been anchored by a consistent focus on understanding customer workflows and building strong team engagement. Sidi brings solid experience in driving growth through business transformation of large organizations.

In previous roles, he oversaw content aggregation, researcher workflow and licensing businesses, launching multiple new industry-recognized workflow solutions as well as data-driven and task-based products. He has previously led product development and publishing groups and has played instrumental roles in M&A. Sidi’s visionary approach helped bring many productivity tools to the research community, including text and data mining solutions. Sidi’s extensive background includes leadership roles at Clarivate, ProQuest, and Elsevier. As Global Head of Strategy for Academia & Government at Clarivate, he led the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) and Web of Science Editorial teams.

“Medical research and discovery continue to grow at breakneck speed and supporting technology is changing the ways clinical researchers, academics and students extract insights from the growing body of evidence and data. I am excited to work with Rafael to accelerate the innovation and customer success Wolters Kluwer delivers at such a key moment in the industry. I am confident his deep industry experience, proven success delivering growth, and his passion for innovating and building highly collaborative teams will advance the Health Research business to its next level of success,” said Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer Health.

As part of the Health Learning Research & Practice (HLRP) business, the Health Research segment provides health solutions that help clinical professionals learn and conduct research using market-leading tools and evidence-based information. Solutions include Ovid®, the world’s most trusted research platform; Ovid Synthesis, the AI-enabled workflow resource for evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and research; the Lippincott® digital publishing portfolio of over 400 society journals; AudioDigest®, the leading source for on-the-go continuing medical education (CME); and more.

Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.

