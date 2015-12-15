ACRO AI/ML Committee Releases Principles for Responsible AI

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Representing clinical research organizations (CROs) and clinical technology companies actively engaged in developing and deploying AI tools to support and improve drug development functions, ACRO is pleased to announce the release of ACRO’s Principles for Responsible AI.





Drafted by a team of CRO and technology subject matter experts, the ACRO Principles articulate an approach to the use of AI in drug development that emphasizes thoughtful design, transparency, and accountability in the context of clinical research.

“Just as ChatGPT has ushered in a new era for AI, ACRO member companies recognize its enormous potential to improve the design, conduct and analysis of clinical trials,” stated Stephen Pyke, DIC, Chief Clinical Data & Digital Officer for Parexel and chair of the ACRO AI/ML Committee. “As in other fields, however, we recognize the potential harms that can arise with the use of such tools and will embrace a responsible approach that will accelerate the delivery of new medicines while respecting the needs and expectations of our most important stakeholder — the patient.”

Guided by frameworks for using artificial intelligence systems developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST) and other bodies, ACRO’s Principles for Responsible AI articulate 10 recommendations that organizations can consider as they develop and use AI technologies. The Principles include additional guidelines and references relevant to the drug development environment.

“ACRO looks forward to working with regulators and policy makers around the world,” said Mr. Pyke, “so that our industry can benefit from the promise of AI while embracing a commitment to responsible development and use of these new technologies.”

