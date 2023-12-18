New Chief Financial Officer Appointed

Continued Exploration Success Opens New Drilling Opportunities and Plays in the Llanos Basin

New CFO Appointment

GeoPark is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaime Caballero Uribe to the position of CFO, effective January 15, 2024. Jaime will be responsible for GeoPark’s financial stewardship and associated activities, including capital allocation, business planning, performance management and execution, oil and gas marketing/commercial, capital markets, shareholder value, tax, financial reporting and information technology. He brings more than 25 years of industry and finance experience to GeoPark, including senior positions in large corporations as well as in start-ups and entrepreneurial businesses. Until August 2023, Jaime was Group CFO at Ecopetrol (NYSE: EC) – the largest corporation in Colombia and one of the 400 largest companies in the world where he helped the management team achieve various performance records, including the delivery of more than $20 billion in growth financing and debt refinance. During his tenure, he was recognized by the Institutional Investor publication as one of the top three sector CFOs in Latin America. Previously, he held multiple positions at BP plc over 17 years, where his most recent appointment was CFO for the Brazil Region, which includes Colombia, Uruguay and Venezuela. Jaime holds a degree in Law from Universidad de los Andes, an MBA in Energy Business from Fundaçao Getulio Vargas, and certificates in CFO Excellence from Wharton and Energy Innovation and Emerging Technologies from Stanford.

Andrés Ocampo, Chief Executive Officer of GeoPark, said: “ We are proud to have Jaime joining our leadership team – an accomplished CFO and business executive who has worked for more than 25 years in our industry and region, and has a consistent track record of helping teams create value for investors, and drive business performance. I would also like to say thank you and congratulations to the GeoPark team for the continued exploration successes and developing these exciting new plays in Colombia and Ecuador.”

2023 Exploration Campaign Adds 5,500 Bopd Gross and Opens New Drilling Opportunities

GeoPark announces the successful drilling, testing and putting on production of two new exploration wells, (i) the Bisbita Centro 1 well in the Llanos 123 Block and (ii) the Zorzal Este 1 well in the Llanos 87 Block. These two wells are currently producing approximately 1,500 bopd gross in aggregate.

GeoPark’s 2023 exploration drilling campaign continues delivering positive results with multiple new plays being opened, adding new appraisal and delineation activity.

The main highlights of the 2023 exploration and appraisal drilling campaign include:

Four successful exploration wells in the Llanos 123 and Llanos 87 blocks, adding over 3,200 bopd gross in aggregate and including Toritos, a new stratigraphic play in the Paleocene

Three successful wells in the new combined structural/stratigraphic U-sand play in the Perico Block (Ecuador), adding 2,300 bopd gross in aggregate

Positive preliminary logging information in the Halcon 1 well in the CPO-5 Block (GeoPark non-operated, 30% WI) and currently drilling the Perico 1 exploration well, both targeting the Paleocene play and trend

GeoPark’s 2024 drilling campaign will focus on continuing the development of the Llanos 34 Block (GeoPark operated, 45% WI), and on appraising and delineating the new plays being opened by the 2023 exploration drilling campaign in the Llanos Basin in Colombia and in the Oriente Basin in Ecuador.

Llanos 123 Block

The Bisbita Centro 1 exploration well reached total depth in November 2023 with logging information indicating hydrocarbon potential in the Paleocene (Guadalupe) formation. Testing activities started in late November 2023 and the well is currently producing approximately 860 bopd of 19 degrees API with a water cut of less than 1%.

The Bisbita Centro 1 well is the third successful exploration well drilled by GeoPark in the Llanos 123 Block in 2023, following the Saltador 1 and the Toritos 1 exploration wells that initiated testing in July and October 2023, respectively.

Llanos 87 Block

The Zorzal Este 1 exploration well reached total depth in November 2023 with logging information indicating hydrocarbon potential in the Paleocene (Guadalupe) formation. Testing activities started in late November 2023 and the well is currently producing approximately 660 bopd of 33 degrees API with a water cut of less than 1%.

Based on these positive results, GeoPark added a new appraisal well, the Zorzal Este 2 well, which spudded in late November 2023 and is expected to reach total depth in late December 2023/early January 2024.

The complete testing program of the Bisbita Centro 1 and the Zorzal Este 1 exploration wells is underway and additional production data will be required to determine the stabilized flow rates of the wells and the extent of the reservoirs.

Production numbers as of December 18, 2023.

