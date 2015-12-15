Aderant Unveils New Onyx Capabilities to Improve Client Terms Review Process

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant, the leading global provider of legal business management solutions, unveiled a new Terms Review Workflow feature for Onyx, the AI-powered solution that has transformed Outside Counsel Guideline (OCG) compliance for law firms around the world. Since its launch, Onyx has reshaped OCG compliance across time, billing, and eBilling by providing automated and unified solutions that enable law firms to tackle compliance challenges.

The intake process continues to be a tedious task for law firms, and it can expose law firms to significant risks if not handled properly. Coordination, workflow variability, and manual review processes are just some of the challenges law firms face during the intake process. With the launch of the new Terms Review feature, firms now have better capabilities to help de-risk the intake process and ensure compliance throughout the client relationship.





With the Terms Review Workflow feature, law firms can customize their review workflow, set up notifications and tracking, and comment on and revise terms.

It empowers law firms to:

Mitigate Risks: Identify and address problematic terms to mitigate potential legal and financial risks, safeguarding the firm’s interests.

Coordinate Seamlessly: Stay organized and collaborate better throughout the client review process, saving time by reducing manual efforts.

Ensure Compliance: Ensure that firms can effectively adhere to client terms and foster successful client relationships.

“Onyx’s new feature is the key to a proactive risk mitigation process that builds successful client relationships and ensures timely payments,” said Mat Jennings, Director of Product Management at Aderant. “Ensuring compliance and coordination is paramount for law firms, and the new Terms Review feature helps them accomplish that.”

Firms interested in learning more about Onyx and the new Terms Review feature can visit https://www.aderant.com/solutions-onyx/.

