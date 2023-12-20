Global Tax Management Welcomes Ed Coleman to its Executive Leadership Team

WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Tax Management (GTM), a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, announced today that former Big 4 partner Ed Coleman joins its executive leadership team as a Managing Director. In this role, he serves as part of the firm’s lead tax practice focused on client value and firmwide growth.









Ed brings more than 30 years of experience helping Fortune 500, private equity owned, and large private corporate clients navigate multi-faceted, complex tax projects including carve-outs, standing up newly carved companies, acquisitions and integrations, the tax aspects of ERP implementations, international and state planning, multi-jurisdictional compliance matters, tax accounting method changes, and transfer pricing planning and documentation.

Prior to joining GTM, Ed spent 25 years at KPMG, most recently serving as a Tax Partner within the firm’s Business Tax Services corporate practice in Philadelphia for almost a decade. In his position, Ed was responsible for the delivery and coordination of a broad array of tax services with a focus on tax provisions, consolidated corporate tax returns, and tax technology solutions for both inbound and outbound multinational corporations in various industries including chemicals, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, energy, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing and distribution.

“Ed is a natural fit to serve GTM’s multinational client base in addressing their complex tax matters,” said Dave Sekula, CEO and Executive Director of GTM. “The diversity and depth of his tax background, his reputation in the industry, and the strong relationships he’s forged over his career will benefit both GTM and its client base as we continue to expand our footprint nationally.”

In addition to his tenure at KPMG, Ed’s previous public accounting positions include PwC and a regional firm, Smart & Associates. Ed also has in-house experience having served as the Tax Accounting Director at Teleflex. His work in industry provides Ed with the valuable perspective of being able to relate to the challenges and pressures faced by corporate tax leaders.

He is an Adjunct Professor at Villanova University in the Master of Business Tax Data Analytics program and has been a regular guest lecturer and panel presenter at Villanova. Ed also currently serves on Villanova’s Advisory Council for Business Analytics.

“I am excited to be joining GTM in this time of growth and have long admired the value-oriented business model the firm brings to its clients,” noted Ed Coleman. “I look forward to working with the GTM team as we continue to deliver co-sourced and outsourced tax services to an increasing client base.”

About Global Tax Management

Global Tax Management (GTM) is a corporate tax services firm dedicated to helping mid-size and large multinational corporations address complex tax operations. GTM takes operational tax burdens off tax and finance leaders, providing high-level tax expertise at value driven rates without any independence issues. For over 25 years, GTM has provided the expertise to build, operate, and manage tax functions for its clients. Core services include tax provision, income tax compliance, international tax, transfer pricing, indirect tax, tax automation, tax training, R&D tax credits and incentives, and tax consulting and planning. GTM is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) and is distinguished as a best workplace, healthiest employer, and top accounting firm. The firm is a U.S. alliance partner of WTS Global. For more information, visit www.gtmtax.com.

