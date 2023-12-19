Aperture Investors Adds Rob MacNaughton to Head U.S. Credit Strategy

Asset manager expands team with industry veteran from UBS and Credit Suisse

MacNaughton brings 23+ years of experience in high-yield and distressed debt to this newly created role at Aperture. Most recently, MacNaughton was Head of US Leveraged Finance Trading at UBS, where he previously also held the role Head of US High Yield and Distressed Trading. Before joining UBS, MacNaughton spent more than 15 years in distressed debt at Credit Suisse, progressing to the position of Head of Public Distressed Debt, a post he held for more than a decade.

“With a distinguished career spanning nearly three decades, Rob is an established strategic and results-driven finance professional who will make an impact at Aperture. His commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our firm’s values,” said Peter Kraus, Chairman and CEO, Aperture Investors. “At Aperture, we believe the next few years will hold significant High Yield and Distressed opportunities. I can think of no better addition to our multi-prong credit strategy than Rob as the team collectively seeks to identify the most interesting names. We provide stability and a structure at Aperture that we feel is unique in the industry – it allows us to attract the most distinguished, proven talent, and we feel fortunate to have Rob join at such an interesting and attractive moment for High Yield credit.”

“Aperture has a unique vision for the future of asset management, which is bolstered by the stability of the organization. I was immediately taken with the firm’s unique approach to the opportunities in the credit market, its positioning with its long-term capital commitment from Generali, as well as its exceptional leadership under Peter Kraus. I’ll focus on the US market while also collaborating on global investments alongside Simon Thorp and Charles Koo in the UK,” commented MacNaughton. “Today’s rate environment provides opportunities that haven’t been seen in a long time, and my work will encompass both the performing and stressed/distressed segments of the high yield and leveraged loan markets. I’m thrilled to be getting started at Aperture, where I will have the truly special opportunity to search for both short-term dislocations in the credit markets, as well as take long-term positions within the asset class.”

Aperture’s mission is outperformance, and it is focused on identifying portfolio managers who can consistently beat their benchmarks. Since its inception, Aperture has steadily grown its range of products. As of November 30, 2023, it manages $4.34 billion across its investment strategies.

About Aperture Investors

Aperture is an alternative asset management firm offering capacity-constrained credit and equity strategies in commingled and bespoke portfolios for institutional investors. Aperture Investors was founded in 2018 and is led by industry veteran Peter Kraus and Generali, one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. For more about Aperture, visit us at www.apertureinvestors.com.

