Poll: More than 90% of Americans Know Dental Disease Can Increase Potential Risk for Disease, and Yet nearly 1 out of 2 Have Declined or Delayed Treatment

Nine out of 10 Americans have experienced dental disease, and yet it is the most treatable of all potential health issues. Data and clinical experiences indicate dental AI helps to bridge awareness and action, reducing the need for complicated and invasive treatments and staving off long-term health issues

However, there is a gaping disconnect between awareness and action. Despite recent and repeated warnings from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association and many others, a majority of Americans (81%) surveyed have questioned or hesitated to commit to a treatment their dentist suggested. In fact, nearly one-third (31%) won’t get dental treatment altogether until the pain is too great to manage or just ignore problems completely.

While it is hard to imagine someone refusing to treat conditions ranging from a broken ankle to heart disease, that is exactly what Americans are doing when it comes to their oral health. The top reasons given for questioning or hesitating to commit to a suggested treatment include cost (53%), fear or pain (28%), and because the problem does not seem too painful or problematic (18%).

Accepting earlier dental treatment can save significant money and time, and stave off more complicated and invasive treatments and long-term health issues.

Dental AI moves consumers toward action

An earlier study demonstrated that the majority of consumers are uncomfortable with AI in healthcare. However, the data suggests a much greater interest in and comfort with AI in dentistry. Nearly half of those polled are open to the use of dental AI if it could either help catch issues early or if it could reduce the need for more invasive treatment in the future.

When informed that AI could see things on a dental X-ray that a dentist could not detect with the naked eye, six out of 10 (59%) said they would be more likely to take their dentist’s recommendation with the percentage even higher for Baby Boomers at nearly seven out of 10 (65%). Consistency across geography, education level and gender shows widespread agreement among consumers.

Reasons for accepting AI-powered dental diagnosis confirmation include:

Knowing it would lead to less invasive treatment (44%); Gen Z (34%), Millennials (46%), Gen X (40%), Baby Boomers (50%)

It saves money (37%); Gen Z (41%), Millennials (42%), Gen X (32%), Baby Boomers (34%)

It may not falsely overdiagnose (32%); and Gen Z (35%), Millennials (35%), Gen X (30%), Baby Boomers (29%)

It could help prevent systemic disease (31%) Gen Z (30%), Millennials (36%), Gen X (31%), Baby Boomers (25%)



“AI in dentistry is a game-changer. The positive impact of dental AI on patient behavior can make a meaningful impact on health, which in turn can drive down costs.” Florian Hillen, CEO, VideaHealth

In some cases, when a small cavity is detected in an early stage, it may only require a $20 to $50 fluoride treatment. In contrast, delaying treatment could create a larger cavity and require a more invasive dental treatment like filling, crown or root canal which could cost anywhere from $200 to nearly $2,000.

This consumer survey was conducted online by Directions Research, independently recognized as one of the nation’s leading business decision insight firms. The survey was fielded from October 12-16, 2023 among a demographically balanced nationally representative sample of 1,047 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older.

