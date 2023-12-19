Brawijaya Academic develops DAD App to promote safety at Indonesian Rail Crossings

MALANG, E. JAVA, Indonesia, Dec 15, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Brawijaya University’s Prof. Sugiono has developed an application to address safety at public railway crossings in Indonesia. The Double Awareness Driving (DAD) App, which can run on both visual and audio maps, has been developed to increase ‘double awareness’ of crossing safety – for drivers of motor vehicles on the one side, and drivers of trains on the other.

Professor Sugiono shows his Double Awareness Driving (DAD) application, created to raise a ‘double awareness’ of safety for drivers at rail crossings in Indonesia. [IMAGE: ANTARA] “We want to build awareness in two directions. So far, such a ‘double awareness’ solution, if I may say so, is still partial,” said Prof. Ir. Sugiono, ST., MT., Ph.D., Professor of Transport Ergonomics at Brawijaya’s Industrial Engineering Department.

In the first stage, the DAD App will serve drivers as well as pedestrians at certain railway crossings, especially those without gate barriers. The App works like Google Maps, providing information to travelers on the railway crossings they will encounter from the beginning of their journey until they arrive at their destination.

“For example, the App user will receive optimal route information from point A to point B, along with the railway crossings that he will cross on the route,” said Sugiono. Based on this information, drivers and pedestrians can remain alert and careful at railway crossings, he said, particularly at rail crossings without gates.

Besides providing information on routes and crossings at the start of a journey, the App processes information in real-time. “500 meters before the crossing, the alert is still green. Then, 500-100 meters approaching the crossing, it will become yellow, and at 100 meters, it will be red and sound an alarm. This increases awareness when crossing,” he said.

In the second stage, the DAD App will not only increase awareness among motorists but will be implemented for train operators as well. “The App’s next stage is intended to improve on the existing solution, which focuses on the crossing area. Train operators have not yet been comprehensively involved,” said Sugiono.

According to the Professor, train operators will benefit from real-time information for the crossings they will pass. Presently, operators rely on orders or signal lights when entering a crossing. “Operators also need information, as they base duties on the signal. With DAD, the operator can make decisions when conditions are dangerous,” he said.

The ultimate goal of the DAD App is to form an Early Warning System. Currently, the University is in the process of patenting the application, which in future will be offered for integration into Google Maps. “If we cooperate with Google Maps, it will be easier as they use satellites, so even without an internet network, our App will be okay,” he said.

In 2022, the number of accidents that occurred at railway crossings reached 289, as many as 6.02 incidents some weeks. Based on Brawijaya’s records, there are 2,259 crossings in Indonesia without crossbars or officers, with as many as 87 percent or 251 accidents occurring at these unmanned crossings. DAD’s efforts are expected to reduce these numbers.

About Brawijaya University

Universitas Brawijaya (UB) was established by the President of the Republic of Indonesia in 1961, transforming into a state university in 1963. Today UB is one of the leading universities in Indonesia with more than 60,000 students in various vocational, bachelor, master, doctoral, professional, and medical specialist programs. Learn more at https://ub.ac.id/.

By Vicki Febrianto and Yashinta Difa.

Edited by Azis Kurmala.

Copyright (c) ANTARA 2023.

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com