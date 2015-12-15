Excitement Builds as PTC’24 Awards Shortlist Reveals Industry Trailblazers

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ICT–The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is pleased to announce the shortlist for the PTC’24 Awards, honoring excellence in the digital infrastructure, telecommunications, information and communication technology (ICT) sector. The finalists in each category represent the cream of the crop in the industry, showcasing innovation, leadership and commitment to advancing the digital landscape.





The annual PTC’24 Awards highlight and celebrate those who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and contributions to the field. This year’s shortlist reveals exceptional nominees across various categories including submarine network, satellite, data center, enterprise solutions, carrier solutions, innovation, leadership and more. Each finalist is making a significant impact on the industry and in digital transformation.

Shortlist in alphabetical order includes company, project and individual awards:

Bankai Group PCCW Global Baylink Networks, Inc. Princeton Digital Group BridgeVoice Pluto Project Semata China Telecom Canada Scala Data Centers Console Connect Singtel CtrlS Datacenters Ltd Spark (New Zealand) DCConnect Global’s DC Gateway Speedcast Digicel Pacific STTelemedia Global Data Centres DigitalBridge SUNeVision EdgeConneX Telin Ezee Fiber Telstra International Kacific TM Technology Services Sdn. Bhd. MACH Networks Yotta Data Services MTA Zenlayer

“The PTC’24 Awards are not just about recognition, they are about celebrating the spirit of progress and transformation that drives our industry into a new generation. By recognizing those who have made outstanding contributions across the industry, we are celebrating the pioneers, the visionaries and the game-changers who are making an impact in the world we live in,” said Brian Moon, CEO, PTC.

The winners in each category will be announced at an Awards Ceremony during PTC’24 on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 at 9:00 am in Honolulu. Visit our website to view a list of categories and learn more about this event.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org.

