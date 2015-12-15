Excitement Builds as PTC’24 Awards Shortlist Reveals Industry Trailblazers

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ICT–The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is pleased to announce the shortlist for the PTC’24 Awards, honoring excellence in the digital infrastructure, telecommunications, information and communication technology (ICT) sector. The finalists in each category represent the cream of the crop in the industry, showcasing innovation, leadership and commitment to advancing the digital landscape.


The annual PTC’24 Awards highlight and celebrate those who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and contributions to the field. This year’s shortlist reveals exceptional nominees across various categories including submarine network, satellite, data center, enterprise solutions, carrier solutions, innovation, leadership and more. Each finalist is making a significant impact on the industry and in digital transformation.

Shortlist in alphabetical order includes company, project and individual awards:

Bankai Group

 

PCCW Global

Baylink Networks, Inc.

 

Princeton Digital Group

BridgeVoice Pluto

 

Project Semata

China Telecom Canada

 

Scala Data Centers

Console Connect

 

Singtel

 

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd

 

Spark (New Zealand)

DCConnect Global’s DC Gateway

 

Speedcast

Digicel Pacific

 

STTelemedia Global Data Centres

DigitalBridge

 

SUNeVision

EdgeConneX

 

Telin

 

Ezee Fiber

 

Telstra International

Kacific

 

TM Technology Services Sdn. Bhd.

MACH Networks

 

Yotta Data Services

MTA

 

Zenlayer

“The PTC’24 Awards are not just about recognition, they are about celebrating the spirit of progress and transformation that drives our industry into a new generation. By recognizing those who have made outstanding contributions across the industry, we are celebrating the pioneers, the visionaries and the game-changers who are making an impact in the world we live in,” said Brian Moon, CEO, PTC.

The winners in each category will be announced at an Awards Ceremony during PTC’24 on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 at 9:00 am in Honolulu. Visit our website to view a list of categories and learn more about this event.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org.

