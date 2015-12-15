Sevan Announces Two Leadership Promotions to Operations Team

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) announces the promotion of two Vice Presidents on the Operations team.





Timothy Kratz and Damian Krebsbach bring vital experience and innovative perspectives to drive Sevan’s continued success in the multi-site space. These strategic promotions strengthen Sevan’s Survey & Facility Assessments arm, as well as the company’s Civil, Zoning and Permitting offering all within the Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) industry.

“At Sevan, promotions celebrate our dedication to fostering and rewarding growth, and the achievements of our wonderful team members,” said Jim Evans, CEO & Founder of Sevan. “Timothy Kratz and Damian Krebsbach have been with the organization for years and demonstrate a persistent commitment to excellence as they lead teams across Sevan. Congratulations to both!”

Timothy Kratz, promoted to Vice President of Operations of Civil, Zoning & Permitting (CZP), has been with Sevan for over a decade and is a seasoned Licensed Professional Engineer. Kratz serves as Sevan’s Principal Civil Engineer, overseeing civil engineering, entitlement and development, planning, zoning and permitting, preconstruction activities and real estate assessments. His excellent problem-solving skills guide clients through complicated land development and preconstruction phases, contributing significantly to the success and growth of Sevan’s CZP business unit.

Damian Krebsbach, promoted to Vice President of Operations, leads Sevan’s Surveys & Facility Assessments offering with a three-year tenure at Sevan. Krebsbach draws from his valuable military engineering background to excel in team building, technology innovation and operational efficiency. He showcases his expertise in leadership through managing Sevan’s survey programs, implementing Virtual Design, Reality Capture & BIM Services, Construction applications—and cultivating a dynamic, collaborative culture within his team and throughout the company.

“Timothy and Damian are stand out leaders at Sevan, each bringing unique and invaluable contributions crucial to our sustained growth,” said Nick Peters, Senior Vice President of Operations. “We eagerly anticipate their positive impact and contributions in their new roles, propelling Sevan to greater success.”

In 2023, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work® for the 10th consecutive year and ranked No. 38 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)’s Top 50 Program Management Firms, No. 65 on ENR’s Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. In 2023 Sevan earned the Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for the 4th consecutive year. In 2021, Sevan ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the 4th consecutive year. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

About Sevan

Sevan is an innovative global leader in design, program management, construction services, and data analytics for organizations with multiple sites. Sevan puts capital to work—creating speed and scale—via dramatically enhanced efficiencies and accelerated schedules for high-quality program rollouts to maximize ROI. We partner with some of the world’s biggest brands and serve the unique needs of clients in restaurant, retail, and government spaces and create unlimited value. Sevan’s team spans across four countries and 40 states. As an extension of your team, our in-house experts manage capital improvement initiatives through every step of a program’s lifecycle.

Sevan helps iconic brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the United States and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, and has an international office in London.

Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients’ businesses. Sevan strategically guides worldwide brands—including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Amazon, Amtrak, Balfour Beatty, BP, Carbon Health, Carrols, Corvias, DaVita, Department of Veteran Affairs, Focus Brands, HCA Healthcare, HEB, IKEA, Inspire Brands, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Logistics Property Company (LPC), Luxottica, McDonald’s, Motor Fuel Group, Popeyes, Public Storage, QDOBA, Raising Cane’s, Starbucks, Sunoco, TravelCenters of America, VyStar Credit Union, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash and Yum! Brands—through their entire turnkey program lifecycle. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes the construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 50 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan’s inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 28,000 retail stores, 21,000 restaurants and 35,000 healthcare sites. The team has also completed more than 32,000 surveys, totaling more than 1.5 billion square feet. To learn more about Sevan’s offerings, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 708.723.3849 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com.

Contacts

Hafsa Mahmood



Vice President, Marketing & Communications and DE&I



Phone: 708.723.3849



Email: hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

Website: www.sevansolutions.com