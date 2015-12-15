Mōdere Appoints Nate Frazier as President, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Chairman

Visionary Health, Wellness, and Beauty Industry Executive Brings 20+ Years of Omnichannel Leadership and World-Class Brand Building Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mōdere (or the “Company”), a global, clean lifestyle, health & wellness brand of household, and beauty & personal care products, today announced the appointment of Nate Frazier as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and as Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.





Mr. Frazier, a visionary executive in the health, wellness, and beauty industry, brings with him more than two decades of omnichannel leadership and world-class brand building experience across retail, digital, and franchise operations. He will guide Mōdere’s near-term growth strategy, overseeing operations, supply chain and logistics, marketing, finance, human capital, and IT. His strategic, financial, and tactical expertise will be crucial in advancing Mōdere’s commitment to its clean living philosophy and maintaining best-in-class operations. Additionally, he will focus on further elevating the Company’s world-class leadership team.

The appointment of Mr. Frazier to the Company’s Board as Executive Chairman reinforces Mōdere’s commitment to strong leadership and governance. This dual responsibility emphasizes the Company’s dedication to leveraging Mr. Frazier’s expertise in guiding both executive- and Board-level strategies, as Mōdere continues its trajectory of growth and innovation within the health and wellness industry.

Prior to joining Mōdere, Mr. Frazier held senior leadership roles at GNC, the largest global specialty retailer of nutritional products. He served as Vice President of Franchising (2017-2019), Senior Vice President of Operations (2019-2021), and most recently, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. As COO, he provided global oversight of more than 8,000 employees, over 5,000 retail locations, and over 60,000 wholesale accounts. Mr. Frazier also brings valuable retail management experience, including as Vice President of Field Operations for Mattress Firm, as well as at Helzberg Diamonds, Abercrombie & Fitch, and GameStop. He holds a B.S. in asset management from Eastern Kentucky University.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Mōdere, a true innovator in the health and wellness industry,” Mr. Frazier said. “My commitment is to not only bolster our organizational prowess, but also amplify our goals of growth and innovation. Mōdere’s dedication to a ‘live clean’ ethos resonates deeply with me, and I am eager to infuse my extensive leadership expertise in this domain to elevate our brand. Our focus will be on delivering premium, clean, and effective solutions, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Together with our talented team, I am confident we will propel Mōdere to unprecedented global success, driven by our shared vision of excellence and sustainable and clean wellness.”

About Mōdere

Mōdere (www.modere.com) is an omnichannel, consumer products company that develops and markets clean health & wellness products through ecommerce and direct-to-consumer channels. The company’s branded, award-winning portfolio of science-backed clean lifestyle products includes beauty and personal care, nutrition and household essentials that are clinically validated, US EPA Safer Choice-approved, EWG Verified™, NSF Certified, gray-water appropriate, and formulated without the use of thousands of controversial chemicals and compounds. This holistic live clean philosophy drives every aspect of the brand, going beyond its ingredient paradigm to encompass business operations, company culture, community activism and environmental advocacy.

Mōdere is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”) (www.zcg.com), a leading privately held merchant bank.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $7B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 400 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

