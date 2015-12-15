Performance Food Group Company Announces Executive Leadership Team Promotion

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) is pleased to announce its board of directors has approved the promotion of Scott McPherson to Executive Vice President & Chief Field Operations Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024.





In this new role, McPherson will add the responsibility of leading PFG’s Foodservice business segment, in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing PFG’s Vistar and Convenience businesses. He will also provide strategic oversight to line operations across PFG’s distribution businesses. McPherson will continue to report to Craig Hoskins, PFG’s President & Chief Operating Officer (COO).

During his 30-year career, McPherson has held numerous leadership positions with Core-Mark including Senior Vice President roles for the company’s U.S. Division, Corporate Development, COO, and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Most recently, he was promoted to PFG Executive Vice President and President & CEO of PFG’s Convenience business providing leadership and direction to both Core-Mark and Vistar.

“We are pleased to have such strong leadership across PFG’s family of companies to support our continued growth and provide outstanding products and services to our customers every day,” said George Holm, Chairman & CEO, PFG. “We will continue to develop ways to grow our company by leveraging the collective strengths of our Foodservice, Convenience and Vistar businesses with a growth-oriented and customer-focused culture.”

With McPherson’s change, Chris Hobson will be promoted to President & CEO, Convenience. Hobson began his career at Core-Mark as a General Sales Manager and held other positions during his more than 20-year tenure including Division President, Vice President, Marketing, Senior Vice President, and most recently as President & COO. In his expanded role, he will continue to oversee performance, enterprise growth and Marketing/Purchasing/Merchandising, while adding the responsibilities of Finance, Human Resources and IT. Hobson will continue to report to Scott McPherson.

Additionally, Sean Mahoney will be promoted to President & CEO, Vistar, where he will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the business segment. He joined Vistar in 2014 as Channel Vice President and has progressed through several leadership roles including Multichannel Vice President and Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Mahoney most recently served as President & COO of Vistar. Mahoney will also continue to report to Scott McPherson.

“These changes support both the continued development for these remarkable leaders today, and into the future,” said Craig Hoskins, President & COO, PFG. “We’ve added so much talent to our organization over the last few years through strategic acquisitions, and we are also fortunate to have so many outstanding associates in our legacy businesses to help lead our company.”

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in North America. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 100 company is achieved through our more than 35,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

