SimBioSys and UT Southwestern Enter Strategic Collaboration to Advance Multi-Modal Data Analysis and the Next Generation of Cancer Biomarkers for Immunotherapy

SimBioSys, a TechBio company unlocking the power of spatial biophysics with artificial intelligence (AI) and biophysical modeling to redefine precision medicine for cancer, announced today it has entered a strategic collaboration with UT Southwestern to support the expansion of its PhenoScope platform, the company's proprietary multi-modal data analysis platform which generates novel insights for discovery and clinical development, including unique spatial biophysical insights in 4-dimension space.





As part of this collaboration, the Chan Lab at UT Southwestern will enhance PhenoScope’s tumor bank with valuable spatial transcriptomic data and provide advanced bioinformatic analytic expertise. Dr. Isaac Chan, an Assistant Professor in UT Southwestern’s Departments of Internal Medicine and Molecular Biology, will be the primary advisor for the collaboration. Dr. Chan’s research focuses on understanding how to personalize and develop new immunotherapies for patients with breast cancer.

“Understanding the tumor microenvironment is key for developing more personalized cancer therapies that can deliver improved outcomes while reducing toxicity for each patient,” said Dr. Chan. “SimBioSys’ PhenoScope platform exposes the intricacies of the tumor microenvironment through its multi-modal data integration and spatial biophysical analysis capabilities, unveiling new insights to help accelerate more individualized drug development.”

PhenoScope effortlessly combines diverse cancer data across different scales and novel spatial biophysical generated data. The platform constructs spatially resolved tumor models and conducts proprietary analyses at both tissue and cellular levels within the local tumor microenvironment. The analysis across multiple scales (molecular, tissue, spatial, and temporal) using spatial biophysics reveals distinct biological behaviors encompassing growth rates, the organization of metabolic pathways, cellular signaling and local nutrient concentrations and unlocks a much deeper understanding of cancer biology.

“We are honored to be collaborating with UT Southwestern, a leading cancer research institution, and Dr. Chan,” said Tushar Pandey, co-founder and CEO of SimBioSys. “The Chan Lab’s modeling work has been revolutionary, and we are excited about our ability to help further their research with PhenoScope’s capabilities to further realize our collective vision of developing biologically relevant digital twins from clinical, molecular and imaging data for enhanced treatment prediction.”

To learn more about PhenoScope and the latest advancements and tools in cancer drug discovery, please listen to this presentation by SimBioSys co-founder and CTO, Dr. Joseph Peterson, that was recently shared at Drug Discovery World’s Cancer Summit. The presentation is titled, “Genomics and Personalized Medicine – how genomics is impacting personalized medicine and its future role within cancer drug discovery.”

About PhenoScope

PhenoScope is SimBioSys’ innovative cancer research solution. The platform enables multi-model data integration, includes a comprehensive virtual tumor bank and utilizes SimBioSys’ proprietary 4D Tumor Response Prediction Engine to generate novel insights for discovery and clinical development. It allows for multi-scale data alignment (e.g. multi-omics, digital pathology, imaging) to uncover insights otherwise not apparent at single scales. The 3D tumor bank has a vast collection of spatially resolved tumor models, including AI-segmented imaging, digital pathology, sequencing and real-world outcomes data. It can perform deep phenotyping of tumor biology and physics to develop pathway activity insights and project tumor response to therapy over time. To learn more about PhenoScope, visit https://simbiosys.com/phenoscope/.

About SimBioSys

SimBioSys is a TechBio company leveraging artificial intelligence & biophysical modeling to harness the power of spatial biophysics to redefine precision medicine, transform patient care, and defeat cancer. By seeing cancer more completely, SimBioSys aims to empower clinicians, patients, and researchers with a more informed understanding of a patient’s tumor to optimally assess all available options and deliver on the promise of truly individualized patient care. To learn more, visit us at https://www.simbiosys.com/.

