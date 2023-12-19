Naturevan Fulfills $103K P.O. and Receives Full Payment

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2023) – Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (“Justera” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that subsequent to the news release dated November 2, 2023, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. (“Naturevan“), has fulfilled its product delivery and distribution to Costco Korea, through JS Foods Global (“JS Foods”), and has received the full payment for the purchase order (P.O.) of approximately $103,000 CAD on December 18, 2023.

“We are delighted with the successful fulfillment. This is a significant milestone achieved in collaboration with JS Foods Global. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to excellence and the strength of our partnerships in the market. It underscores our team’s dedication and the trust our customers and partners place in us. Looking ahead, we are excited to further develop this partnership, enhancing our product offerings and reinforcing our position in the market,” said Young Cho Lee, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About JS Foods

JS Foods introduces healthy food from around the world to consumers to enjoy at home and abroad using a global network. JS Foods is based on years of research and development to ensure a high standard of quality healthy food. The company creates natural healthy foods without additives or chemicals. The global brand is made up of different health food brands spanning across the globe to provide their exclusive health food brand.

To learn more about JS Foods Global, please visit: www.jsglobal.com.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. Justera focuses on health and wellness solutions. Its offerings include Justera Healthcare Product, which provides quality nutritional supplements under the Naturevan brand, and a selection of K-beauty and healthcare items, featuring the TonyMoly Brand. Additionally, Justera offers a range of wellness and spa services through Juillet Wellness, such as registered massage therapy and acupuncture, aimed at supporting overall well-being and relaxation. Justera’s mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera Health and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.justerahealth.com/.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

